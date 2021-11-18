MultiVersus officially announced with a trailer, is the Smash Bros. of Warner – Nerd4.life

MultiVersus exists, theofficial announcement finally arrived today from Warner Bros. complete with presentation trailer in which it is introduced by the developers and it is obviously a multiplayer action fighting game that incorporates the classic style of Smash Bros. But with all the intellectual properties of the company in question.

MultiVersus will be released in 2022 as free-to-play on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S with cross-play, including an immense crossover roster composed of all the various intellectual properties belonging to Warner Bros., including therefore also that of DC Comics and the various cartoons animai, as well as films and TV series including Game of Thrones.

The cross-play also provides for the cross progression between various platforms, which therefore allows you to access it freely from practically all the various platforms, among which, curiously, Nintendo Switch is missing. Between personages more famous we see Batman, Shaggy, Superman, Bugs Bunny and many others, but we can expect a truly huge cast.

The game is structured as a fighting game with platform elements which takes place within various arenas on multiple levels of height and movable elements, with fights taking place using each character’s special characteristics and abilities, as well as moves that can be performed cooperatively between multiple characters.

The look and feel really feel very close to Smash Bros., with a truly charismatic cast. Furthermore, free access as free-to-play could provide a really broad base for a game of this type. It is not the first time that this title is spoken of, as various rumors had emerged in recent days, including some images of the crossover fighting game and the trademark registered by Warner Bros.