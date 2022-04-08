Muni Long missed a collaboration with Drake because her boyfriend was jealous

Ten years ago, Muni Long could have signed a collaboration with Drake. However, the project could not be realized for obviously personal reasons. The singer recently revealed that there couldn’t be a feature between them because she let her then-boyfriend change her mind.

“I missed a feature with Drake because my boyfriend at the time found out he was coming to the studio and flew into a jealous rage”

Many music lovers may not know her, but Muni Long is no small chunk within the American hip-hop industry. If you don’t know her, it’s probably because she spent most of her career as a musician writing songs (which became hits) for other artists.

However, it seems that this era is over since she finally decided to shine on the front of the stage. His hit ” hrs & hrs went viral and now there’s every indication that America’s elite R&B stars are scrambling to collaborate with her.

In a recent video posted on Tiktok, the singer-songwriter delved into her own past to unearth a rather peculiar memory. It is indeed a time when she was about to collaborate with Drake, but where she let her jealous boyfriend influence her decision to give up the collaboration with the rapper.

“That time in 2008, I missed a feature with Drake because my boyfriend at the time found out he was coming to the studio and flew into a jealous rage,” the singer she wrote in the clip. “So I chickened out and stopped answering his texts.”

Should I remind him? Last January, Muni Long was interviewed by Ebro Daren on behalf R&B Now Radio on Apple Music 1. It was an opportunity for the singer to discuss in detail an interaction she had with Drizzy during the early years of his career. In fact, the singer explained how Drizzy contacted her after hearing the cover of her hit. Best I Ever Had“. However, there is no indication whether or not this story is related to the one she shared on TikTok.

“And I watched it in Degrassi when I was in middle school and high school,” Muni said during the interview. “So I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Aubrey Graham. It’s incredible ! Jimmy in a wheelchair. And so, I remember talking to him at the time. And he said to me: “Yes, I am an actor. I’m trying to get into music. I made this mixtape for Valentine’s Day. I didn’t really take it seriously. People love it. I sing. Lil Wayne wants to sign me.’ »

You can check out Muni Long’s TikTok video right here.