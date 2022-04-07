Sports

Municipal prevails over Sololá and netizens react on social networks due to lack of fans in El Trébol – Prensa Libre

Municipal thrashed Sololá 4-0 this Wednesday, in a rescheduled match on date 14 of the Clausura 2022 tournament.

The team he leads Jose Saturnino Cardozo faced this duel after losing the Clásico 320 against Comunicaciones last Sunday at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores.

The goals of the scarlet team were scored by José Morales (minute 10), Matias Rotondi (13), Moises Hernandez (81) and Jose Carlos Martinez (85).

The mayor box added 26 points and is, momentarily, in second place in the standings, surpassed only by the leader Malacateco.

But beyond the result, social networks were filled with comments about the few fans who attended the Clover to support the red team.

It is no secret that Municipal is one of the teams that brings the most fans to the stands, but this Wednesday the stands looked almost empty.

Some netizens refer to the fact that it is the response of the fans, that they are upset by the result against Communications and because they are not satisfied with the work that the Paraguayan coach is doing.

The memes:

Pictures of the party:

(Free Press Photo: Érick Ávila)
(Free Press Photo: Érick Ávila)
(Free Press Photo: Érick Ávila)

