Municipalities: ‘1 euro houses’ in Taranto, requested by the United States – Puglia

(ANSA) – TARANTO, NOV 15 – There are several international investors who have decided to bet in the historic center of the city of Taranto by participating in the two calls for the ‘Case a 1 euro’ project, the initiative launched by the Municipality for restocking and revitalization of the socio-economic system of the ancient village, through actions of recovery and enhancement of the buildings. Among the winning projects, explains Palazzo di Città, “there are interventions from the United States and Brazil: a further confirmation of the attractiveness of our precious heritage, recognized globally”. The judging commission met in the municipal offices of the Heritage-Housing Policies Directorate to proceed, by means of a public draw, to the assignment of the last two buildings linked to the initiative.



After the first deed signed a few days ago, reports the councilor for heritage Gianni Cataldino, “the work of the administration and of the technicians proceeds in the process of implementing all the works assigned”. The aim is to create a housing network as well as a widespread tourist-accommodation network, to be implemented through the sale of assets at the symbolic price of one euro in favor of all those private subjects or agencies or companies, who are willing to invest in the overall recovery project . (HANDLE).

