Municipality of Ligonchio, primary care: citizens are asking for the service to be upgraded

The citizens of Ligonchio, Cinquecerri, Casalino, Piolo, Montecagno, Ospitaletto, Vaglie, Caprile, Giarola and Campo take the field to ask the Municipality of Ventasso and the AUSL to undertake to solve the problem of primary care in the Municipality of Ligonchio.

To date, since it is not possible to find a general practitioner for the Ligonchio area alone (GP vacant site), primary care assistance is provided by the three general practitioners already operating in the municipality; they carry out very demanding outpatient activities in other areas of Ventasso and are present in Ligonchio only one day a week each, and in Cinquecerri, twice a month: on Mondays and two Thursdays a month (Cinquecerri) dott. La Grutta – Wednesday Dr. Corsi – Friday Dr. Ferrari.

In a note sent to the editorial staff, we read that “citizens wish to thank the doctors (according to the convention, they are not required to carry out an outpatient clinic in the locality of Ligonchio) who, with a sense of responsibility (and not for economic interest), have agreed to do not miss their presence in an area inhabited mostly by “fragile” people from a clinical point of view “.

“It also appears that, in view of their commitment, the doctors have asked both the USL company and the municipal administration for adequate support: zeroing of the rent of the clinics (already agreed with the previous administration); of a car with which to go from their respective offices in Ligonchio; the strengthening of the nursing service, in particular on the days when they do not have the clinic in Ligonchio and to anticipate the continuity assistance service (former medical guard) at 08: 00 (currently starts at 10:00) on the days before holidays and on Saturdays, in such a way as to have a moment of rest following a very demanding working week “.

To date, they seem to have received only evasive answers.

Hence, the request to the municipal administration to take charge, together with the ASL, of an overall organization that gives greater guarantees over time, to the large percentage of the elderly population, with difficulty in moving, often in need of home visits with an additional burden of I work on doctors who need to reach clinics located in other areas of the municipality even more than twenty kilometers away.

“Since basic health care is a priority among the essential services to keep our territories alive – reads the note – alongside GPs integrated with community nurses, a free transport system should also be activated for both population that transport medicines, such as to maintain the precious service of the pharmacy in Ligonchio and the Pharmaceutical dispensary of Cinquecerri “.



