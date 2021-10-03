Murder and Deception in the Thriller A Little Favor, starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively

Paul Feig tells the story of two friends, Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) and Emily (Blake Lively), who are totally opposite. The first is a mother and widow vlogger, the second is a mother and director of a fashion house. When Emily disappears into thin air, Stephanie will do anything to find her but there will be twists, betrayals, revenge and even murder that will turn her life upside down. In cinemas from 13 December.

Paul Feig scored another hit with “A little favor“(” A Simple Favor “), thriller starring Anna Kendrick And Blake Lively. The film, already a great success with critics and audiences in the USA, is the adaptation for the big screen of the namesake novel from Darcey Bell, published in Italy by Rizzoli, and tells the story of two friends, Stephanie (Kendrick) ed Emily (Lively), totally opposite. The first is a mother and widow vlogger, the second is the mother and director of a fashion house, but full of mysteries. When Emily suddenly disappears, Stephanie will do anything to find her but there will be twists, betrayals, revelations, revenge and even murders that will turn her life upside down.

Feig co-wrote the script with Jessica Sharzer and said about the film:

The most tempting thing about the film was that it seemed to have all the right ingredients: a sharp plot, a devilish imagination, strong humor, characters with enormous psychological implications, and a deceptively serene suburban environment. I really enjoy playing with genres and I like to weave the structural rules of films and have fun with them. Thrillers have always been one of my favorite movies to watch, so I was thrilled, and Stephanie is one of my favorite characters I’ve ever brought to the screen. She is a person we all know, the mother whose whole life is dedicated to pleasing and always doing nice things for others, who then take advantage of it. What I wanted most was for the audience to cheer for her, even as she begins to open their eyes to the darkness that surrounds her.

The director of photography is John Schwartzman while the editing was done by Brent White. The soundtrack of the film was edited by Theodore Shapiro instead the sets are by Jefferson Sage. In the cast with the two exceptional protagonists, there are also Henry Golding, Rupert Friend, Andrew Rannels and Dustin Milligan. “A little favor” will be distributed in our cinemas starting from the next one December 13.

The plot

Stephanie Smothers is a widowed mother and vlogger with crafts and recipes. Emily, on the other hand, is a mom and a director of a fashion house. His son Nicky goes to the same school as Miles, Stephanie’s son. The two become great friends and begin to open up, confiding in everything. One day, however, Emily disappears and Stephanie, flanked by the woman’s husband, Sean, will do anything to find her. This will give rise to twists and turns, betrayals, secrets and revelations, loves, murders and revenge.

The cast

Anna Kendrick (Stephanie Ward) is one of the most popular actresses in the USA and, although very young, she has already shot more than 30 films entering the hearts of the fans of the “Twilight“For the role of Jessica, friend of Bella / Kristen Stewart and also of those of”Pitch Perfect“. In 2010, she was also nominated for an Oscar for Jason Reitman’s “Up in the Air”. Blake Lively (Emily Nelson), on the other hand, achieved popularity thanks to the role of Serena van der Woodsen in the cult series “Gossip Girl“, But we have also seen it in films such as”The beasts”, By Oliver Stone; “Adaline – Eternal Youth”, directed by Lee Toland Krieger and “Café Society”, by Woody Allen. The rest of the cast consists of: Henry Golding (Sean Nelson), Andrew Rannells (Darren), Ian Ho (Nicky Nelson), Dustin Milligan (Chris), Joshua Satine (Miles Smothers), Danielle Bourgon (Grace), Bashir Salahuddin (Detective Summerville), Gia Sandhu (Valerie), Glenda Braganza (Kerry Glenda), Apana Nancherla (Sona), Ava LaFramboise (Lulu), Linda Cardellini, Jean Smart (Mrs. McLanden), Rupert Friend (Dennis Nylon) and Eric Johnson (Davis).

The curiosities about the film you need to know

1. Most of the songs in the film are composed of French songs from the 60s.

2. The beautiful Blake Lively said she accepted the role right away because it was her first time playing the role of “bad”At the cinema and had a lot of fun.

3. In the US, the film was banned to minors under the age of 17 unaccompanied by an adult due to the presence of “sexual content, nudity, bad language, drug use and violence”.