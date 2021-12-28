Murder in Easttown 2, Kate Winslet: “Might Explore Police Brutality in America”

Kate Winslet doesn’t know if there will be a second season of Murder in Easttown, which earned her an Emmy, but in the event she could explore police atrocities in the United States.

After the success of the miniseries Murder in Easttown, HBO has not yet confirmed the production of one second season, but the protagonist Kate Winslet already has an idea of ​​the direction to take for the series that could take care of exploring the violence committed by police in the United States..

Murder in Easttown: a picture of Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet won an Emmy for her role as tough Philly Mare area cop Sheehan in Brad Ingelsby’s crime drama series. The actress recently told The Guardian that a second season could reflect the current crisis surrounding police brutality and wrongdoing.

“I don’t know if I’ll play Mare again”Winslet said. “But if we were to do a second season, then surely these atrocities that have existed in the police force here and in America will find their way into the stories we tell. I’m one hundred percent sure. We can’t pretend these things didn’t happen. “.

Murder in Easttown: Kate Winslet in one scene

The actress added: “It’s horrible, isn’t it? This moment we’re living in is horrible. I can’t find the words why we all feel so betrayed and helpless. We have to turn this moment into something meaningful. We have to use our voices on behalf of people who don’t. they have one. That matters to me now in ways that didn’t even cross my mind when I was twenty. “.

Here is the Murder in Easttown review. Kate Winslet, performer and executive producer of the series, had previously claimed that showrunners have “some very interesting ideas” on a second season, if HBO gives the green light:

Murder in Easttown: Kate Winslet prevented the director from retouching her belly in sex scenes

“At the end of the shoot we were like, ‘Good heavens, we can never do this again. If HBO comes up with the idea of ​​a season 2, we just have to say absolutely no. There’s no way we could. But then we have. I started to think, we saw the incredible response from the audience. On a creative level, Brad shared some very interesting ideas. We’ll see what happens. I also need to figure out if I can do it. Can I retrace it? It cost me a lot emotionally to be Mare, and I have to understand if I can summon it all again “.