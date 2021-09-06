‘Murder in Easttown’, a trite plot but an extraordinary Kate Winslet

by Roberto Del Balzo

Take that plug, the electric one of course, and unplug it. Turn off the power and, therefore, life on the computer. Twitter will return to thin air, where journalists and commentators of all colors and political religions will be swallowed up. Yes, really them, the ones with straight backs and stomachs in in front of a photo of a garbage can in Rome. It does not matter if then the back bends quickly in the daily and embarrassing treat of the banker on duty.

Via the plug, the electric one, no more online newspapers and obsessive research on the virus and its symptoms. No statements, predictions or recommendations from the virologist of the day will be heeded. All the days that God is letting us live are empty to fill with words and images, which, in this period of pandemic, reach the apex of senselessness and gullibility.

Always that plug, the electric one of course, detach it to interrupt the ballet of politicians who wipe their drool with the last mask or try to create an identity with slogans as useless as the vote of an underage sardine.

After creating the vacuum, the right detachment from the hilarious world of social media, from the fights of cats in heat in the television living rooms, recover yourself with anything you can dissolve calcified thoughts from these two years spent at home. It can happen with a good book for example. Or find out that there is a television series, Murder in Easttown (in this case it is a duty to at least reattach the plug, the one there, that of the television in front of the sofa).

Read Also “Mare of Easttown”, a mediocre thriller saved by the skill of Kate Winslet and associates Loading... Advertisements

The series is based on a plot trite and withdrawn how do you say. In a small town in Pennsylvania abandoned even by road maps, that American suburb that we now know better than our neighborhood, where the few inhabitants all seem sociopaths and potential killers, a policewoman solves various types of cases until the last episode with theunavoidable flick of the scene. In short, we have seen dozens of them, including films, television series and so on. Nothing new. But what we have never seen is the amazing, monstrous and grandiose interpretation of Kate Winslet. It cannot be done without.

Rewinding the text just written as if it were a tape, we could add that the plot is obvious yes, but it doesn’t matter: it’s useless, it’s just a side story to the life of Mare Sheehan, the character played by the magnificent Kate. At this point it is not essential who disappears, who dies, who is the killer: in these countries of damned psyched beer drinkers, things happen, people disappear and become a leaflet attached to the electricity pole. Of these seven episodes, only Kate Winslet’s skill counts.

As often happens, there is always too much meat on the stove. Too many problems associated with one character, but Kate’s talent is right here, incorporate too much, the superfluous and excess of the story and make it breathtakingly powerful acting. Unkempt, depressed and with a heart marked by feelings of guilt, like all the policemen of these small communities, she also takes it upon herself to be a social worker for the elderly, drug addicts and families in disarray as her own, wearing on her face a pain and a burden compressed into an almost deformed, clumsy body, typical of someone who no longer thinks of himself but only of what has been and will no longer be.

The Winslet brushes her character by throwing it on the canvas full of details, emotions, looks and expressions that pursue an unattainable peace. The Oscar winner doesn’t interest us. We knew she was good. These seven installments are a gift we should appreciate. Skill, beauty are paths to follow to get away from everyday misery every now and then. At the word “end” do as Mare Sheehan: uncork a beer, breathe, and get back to routine that gives us, every day that God has put on earth, politicians, journalists and their people of fans say the same things. Everyday.

The Supporter blog hosts posts written by readers who have decided to contribute to the growth of ilfattoquotidiano.it, subscribing to the Supporter offer and thus becoming an active part of our community. Among the posts sent, Peter Gomez and the editorial staff will select and publish the most interesting ones. This blog was born from an idea of ​​the readers, keep making it your space. Becoming a supporter also means putting your face, signature or commitment: join our campaigns, think so that you have an active role! If you want to participate, at the price of “a cappuccino a week” you can also follow the editorial meeting on Thursday in live streaming – sending us suggestions, news and ideas in real time – and access the reserved Forum where you can discuss and interact with the editorial staff. Discover all the advantages!