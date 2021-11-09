Murder in Easttown: Amazon Could Get Series | TV

could have hit the screens of Amazon Prime Video: Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, revealed that she had almost obtained the rights to the series starring Kate Winslet.During the Edinburgh TV Festival, some background was revealed regarding the pre-production of the acclaimed project that could return to the screens of HBO for a second season.

Salke said:

We have tried hard to obtain Murder in Easttown and we lost in the negotiations. I think about what happened, what we did because I really loved the series. And I’m such a fan of Kate and would have been proud to have that show on our platform.

Jennifer also added that TV content creators should come up with original ideas and designs while taking creative risks:

People want that, it’s what excites them, those are the projects that surprise and entertain, these great unexpected moments.

Murder in Easttown, the series conceived by Brad Ingelsby, then landed on HBO.

The protagonist Kate Winslet, speaking of the possibility of a second season, recently stated:

At the end of the shoot, we were in a situation similar to ‘We can’t do this again. If HBO comes up with the idea of ​​a second season we just have to say absolutely no. There is no way we could possibly do that. ‘ And then there were some conversations, we started thinking if it was possible, especially after the show was getting such a good reception… Creatively Brad Ingelsby shared some really great ideas. We will see what happens. I also need to figure out if I can turn it around. Can I go through it all again? Playing it cost me a lot on an emotional level and I have to understand if I can do it a second time.

