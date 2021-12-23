Murder in Easttown: Kate Winslet on Season 2 | TV

The great success, of ratings and criticism, obtained byquickly led to the hypothesis that one is being madeof the TV project with stars

The actress, on several occasions, has confirmed that she may be interested in reprising the role she had in the seven episodes conceived by screenwriter Brad Ingelsby and director Craig Zobel. The making of a second season may therefore not be too remote a hypothesis.

Kate, interviewed by The Guardian, has now clarified the situation:

I don’t know if I will play again Sea.

However, the star already has quite clear ideas regarding the issues to be brought to the stage, especially when it comes to the allegations of violence against many police officers:

If we do a second season, for sure these atrocities that exist in the ranks of the police and in America will find a way to get involved in the stories we tell. One hundred percent. You can’t pretend it didn’t happen.

The protagonist of the series had already carried out actions rather close to the reality of the negative behavior of the agents when she uses her position of power to try to frame her nephew’s mother, thus causing them to find drugs. The show, however, could get closer to reality on the occasion of the second season.

The protagonist Kate Winslet, speaking of the possibility of a second season, had previously stated:

At the end of the shoot, we were in a situation similar to ‘We can’t do this again. If HBO comes up with the idea of ​​a second season we just have to say absolutely no. There is no way we could possibly do that. ‘ And then there were some conversations, we started thinking if it was possible, especially after the show was getting such a good reception… Creatively Brad Ingelsby shared some really great ideas. We will see what happens. I also need to figure out if I can turn it around. Can I go through it all again? Playing it cost me a lot on an emotional level and I have to understand if I can do it a second time.

What do you think of Kate Winslet’s ideas for the second season of Murder in Easttown? Does it seem like a good idea to remain tied to the news?



Source: The Guardian