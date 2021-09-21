Murder in Easttown Sky tv series with Kate Winslet: plot, cast, release

Comes on June 9 on Sky Murder in Easttown (original title Mare of Easttown), the seven-part miniseries featuring Kate Winslet.

Type: detective, psychological.

Murder in Easttown plot:

The whole story of Murder in Easttown revolves around Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet), a detective in Easttown, a Pennsylvania town. Mare is a detective with a tormented personality and a disastrous private life: separated with children, she lives with her mother, but the two don’t get along. He doesn’t care about the extra pounds, wears loose shirts, drinks beer all the time, smokes e-cigarettes and has a difficult relationship with his daughter. There is no shortage of suitors in Mare, two in particular are buzzing around her: the uninspired novelist Richard Ryan (Guy Pearce) and young detective Colin Zabel (Evan Peters). To complicate even more the existence of the policewoman comes the case of the murder of Erin, a teenager found dead along the river and the disappearance of two other girls. The quiet town of Easttown plunges into fear, the inhabitants are dismayed and everyone expects Mare, a former local basketball champion, to solve the case. And quickly. The investigation is intricate and Mare is also forced to deal with her past.

Murder in Easttown trivia

Kate Winslet, is also a producer of Mare of Easttown – Murder in Easttown. The actress, Oscar winner for The Reader, returns to HBO ten years after his last TV appearance with Mildred Pierce, series that earned her the Emmy as Best Actress in 2011.

Murder in Easttown starring Kate Winslet

Also in the cast Julianne Nicholson, who plays Lori Ross, Mare’s best friend; Jean Smart, as Helen, Mare’s mother, Angourie Rice is Siobhan Sheehank, the daughter of Mare; David Denman plays the role of ex-husband Frank Sheehan.

Creator and showrunner of the miniseries is Brad Ingelsby (Run All Night, American Woman), the direction is by Gavin O’Connor (The Accountant).