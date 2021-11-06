Murder in Easttown: the human weaknesses that reside within the walls of the house

In the early nineties David Lynch it taught us to be wary of small anonymous towns, because just like it happens in Twin Peaks, evil can lurk anywhere, even in the quietest of families. Easttown is a dull Pennsylvania town where everyone knows each other, but it is clear from the outset that this is not a postcard town and that something rotten winds its way through the houses. On the other hand, both series start with the brutal murder of a young girl, but in murder in Easttown the motives are much more earthly than in Twin Peaks.

Apparently the series might seem like the classic thriller. There is the skilled detective on duty who brilliantly solves a difficult case, closely linked to his personal affairs. In reality Murder in Easttown it is much more. It could almost be said that, episode after episode, the real focus of interest for the viewer is almost no longer knowing who is guilty of the murder, but rather seeing how the private stories of the protagonists end up.

There are many lives at stake in this series, they are intertwined, mixed, knotted, enveloped to the point of almost suffocating each other. There are relatives, there are lovers, there are friends, there are enemies. The series begins inside a house and ends inside a house. As if the domestic walls were the only thing really capable of keeping secrets, or rather as if they were pandora boxes not to be uncovered for any reason.

It is set in Easttown, but in reality it would be better to say that the series develops inside the houses of the country, upset by a murder that in hindsight does not exactly fall like a bolt from the blue. As we have already said, this town is not idyllic, but human and consequently full of weaknesses, vices, errors, imperfections. Starting right from Marianne Sheehan said Sea, the protagonist of this extraordinary story, to which Kate Winslet lends his face in a way that is nothing short of superlative. It is always the same as itself Sea, whether he is at his home, a guest of others or in the police station. She has learned to be rough, hasty, to go straight to the point in an almost brazen way. He shares his home with his mother, a difficult teenage daughter, and a grandson, who appears to exhibit some behavioral difficulties. To occupy almost all the space in that house, however, it is above all an absence. The eldest son is missing, the father of little Drew, who committed suicide two years earlier. The feelings of guilt for that death overwhelm Sea, which will see not only his family falling apart, but also his marriage and especially his nerves. The former city basketball star, daughter of a much-loved cop and also a skilled detective, gives a solid and strong image of herself, but shows her fragility just as the past seems to come knocking on her door. When Carrie, biological mother of Drew, asks to be able to take it back and when her ex-husband announces a new marriage. She will show herself weak and almost naive in her clumsy attempt to frame her daughter-in-law for drugs or in breaking into her ex-husband’s house, on the day of the big announcement, to question him. Yet one cannot help but love Sea because it is authentic and honest.

Everyone knows her, everyone has learned the right way to take her, yet there is one person who really seems to hate her and is Dawn Bailey, seriously ill and former high school friend of Sea. The two women are only a faint memory of when, as high school students, they were a team. Since the daughter of Dawn she has disappeared and she accuses the police of not having done enough to find her, they feel more on opposite sides, almost adversaries. Even in this house, however, the secrets followed one after the other like the steps of a staircase. Staircase, which will only be discovered much later, will lead straight to the basement of a psychopath. The two women will meet again when the truth comes out, but by now too much life has passed between them and they will never recover a real relationship.

But it is a few doors away, in the family home McMenamin, that things get really complicated. Between those walls they apparently live alone Erin and his father Kenny, but in reality there are also other cumbersome presences: her feeling inadequate, his alcoholism, the sense of abandonment of both. The mother died leaving them alone, like two strangers living in the same house and to be honest they are not doing well at all.. She becomes pregnant with her high school boyfriend, but he quickly begins to mistreat and avoid her. Kenny meanwhile, he finds no relief from the pain of his loss in anything other than a good drink, but this makes him angry and aggressive. The body that is found in the woods during the first episode will be that of Erin. P.er the viewer, who has had the opportunity to peek into their homes and see what the apparent nature of these two men is, it seems all too easy to suspect their father or ex-boyfriend.

With the continuation of the episodes, however, it will be understood that it is not possible to judge them for their weaknesses, indeed in reality they will discover two victims, because, in the end, both will lose a child. In this sIndeed, doubts and suspicions are like a dense fog that surrounds everything and prevents us from seeing clearly even what might initially appear obvious. The question of the paternity of the son of Erin, for example, is at the center of this thriller: the father is the main suspect in his death, but it is not so obvious who he is, because other secrets have accumulated among the inhabitants of Easttown and the silence necessary to preserve the balance of these fragile families, does not allow Sea to make significant progress in the investigation.

In order to do this, it will be necessary to take a peek into the last, and perhaps most important, house in Easttown, that of the family. Ross, consisting of Lori, best friend of Sea since high school, her husband John and their two children Moira and Ryan. An ordinary family with ordinary problems. It is in this house that the whole series will end, within these walls where husband and wife are better as parents than as spouses. A house that contains all the fragile world of these two people and unsurprisingly they are willing to do anything, including lying and covering up a murder, to save their loved ones.

Perhaps Sea She can’t be called nice, but she goes out of her way in Easttown to help these citizens who have always been her life companions. The great merit of this series is to show us a realistic setting, with plausible people who cannot be pigeonholed into a simplistic good-bad combination. It shows us what potentially could be in any home, anywhere. There are abandoned elders, worried sisters, troubled kids, good parents and bad parents, understanding cops, caring teachers. Even a priest who is sincerely close to his parishioners. There are people, with their strengths and weaknesses, weaknesses and virtues. Normal people in normal contexts. Mare knows all of them, talks to everyone and the viewer follows the stories of these individuals wondering how to get to murders and missing girls if the starting point is a provincial town like many others. It is the banality of an evil that grows drop by drop, slow but inexorable and gives rise to authentic tragedies. Everything seems normal, still and inevitable, including misfortunes.

Little gem from HBO, Murder in Easttown it shows us how small towns are comparable to a purgatory on Earth, in which each inhabitant tries to atone for their sins, hoping for a better future. It is incredible to think that the domestic walls are the container of sins and punishments, because for all these people they are in reality the container of affections that constitute the only truly valuable thing they possess. On the other hand, families are made up of happy moments, but also of dramas. It is really true that “All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way. “