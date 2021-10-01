Murder in Easttown, the new Italian trailer of the series with Kate Winslet

Monday 10 May 2021 – Trailer

One of the most anticipated titles of the year, the HBO miniseries, will arrive on Sky and NOW on June 9th Murder in Easttown, with Kate Winslet. In the series, in seven episodes, of which she is also a producer, the Oscar-winning actress for The Reader – Out loud plays Mare Sheehan, a Pennsylvania town detective investigating a murder case as her life falls apart. A crime drama that explores the darker side of closed communities, and how family and past dramas can define our present.

The story of Murder in Easttown, which fits perfectly into the “small town mystery” category, is set in the suburbs of Philadelphia. At the center we find the disenchanted detective Mare Sheehan, who finds herself investigating the murder of a very young single mother at a time when she also has to face a series of personal problems related to her most recent troubled past. Mare, who is a small local celebrity thanks to a record shot during a high school basketball game a quarter of a century earlier, is also plagued by another case now one year old and never resolved, the disappearance of the daughter of a former schoolmate of his. A case that put her to the test and split the community, increasingly skeptical about her abilities. In such a small world where everyone knows each other, you can’t hide… or maybe you can?

Loading... Advertisements

Murder in Easttown sees in the cast, among others, Guy Pearce, who with Winslet had already starred in the HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce, in the role of Richard Ryan, a professor of creative writing, Julianne Nicholson in those of Lori Ross, the best friend of a life of the protagonist, Jean Smart who plays the mother of Mare, Helen, Angourie Rice who in the series is instead the daughter di Mare, Siobahn, and Evan Peters as Colin Zabel, a young detective who will help Mare in the investigation.

The creator of the series as well as screenwriter, showrunner and executive producer is Brad Ingelsby while the direction is by Craig Zobel.





GO TO THE COMPLETE CARD