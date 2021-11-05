Murder in Easttown. The review of the HBO miniseries with Kate Winslet

Murder in Easttown it begins and ends in a house. In reality it is there that the most dramatic stories, the signs of mourning, the darkest secrets are hidden. At the beginning of the first episode there is an apartment where surveillance cameras are placed after the elderly owner believes that there is a pervert who is spying on her. At the end of the seventh, in the overwhelming finale, there is instead a hatch closed for some time that is reopened. Life from that moment on, perhaps resumes its course. Because in this HBO series, tense, desperate and full of contagious humanity, time seems to have stopped in the town of Easttown, Pennsylvania. Detective Mare Sheehan is investigating the disappearance of Catie, who has already lost track of her for a year, and the murder of Erin, a single mother found dead in the river. His private life is marked by a tragic family mourning. He also has to keep up with his troubled teenage daughter Siobhan, his four-year-old grandson and his mother Helen with whom he has a bad relationship. And ex-husband Frank is about to remarry

————————————————– ————-

POSTPRODUCTION: two courses in November 2021

————————————————– ————-

Ten years later Mildred Pierce Kate Winslet is still the key face of this HBO miniseries. He is also an executive producer along with the director of the seven episodes Craig Zobel (The Hunt), Gavin O’Connor and creator and screenwriter Brad Ingelsby who had already made himself known for the way in which he manages to capture and bring to the surface the rottenness, the abandonment, the shadows of death but also the survival instinct of some of his protagonists who had characterized, for example, his scripts The fire of revenge, Run All Night, The friend of the heart And Go back to winning.

Kate Winslet’s eyes. Sometimes it starts from their detail. After Mildred, also the story of Murder in Easttown it can also be seen through his gaze. Dull, angry, apparently unable to feel an emotion. Or, on the contrary, to let out all the tears she has after she was slapped by the mother of a colleague. Mare’s name is also in the original title of the series (Mare of Easttown). The choice is not accidental. It is perhaps a reincarnation and again a very great interpretation. This time, however, there are no more dreams, but only the attempt to start living again. Every gesture of Mare leaves its mark: the way he smokes the electronic cigarette, reveals traces of his past (his father was also a detective) relived also with the videos of the past, he abandons himself at the counter of a bar or does not check the ‘impulsiveness as in the scene where he steals drugs to frame his grandson’s mother.

At the same time, however Murder in Easttown it also works very well in its chorality. It has the rhythm of a restrained old-fashioned detective. He sows the clues, focuses his attention on a character whose alibi collapses for a moment and then makes them disappear again. It has explosive moments, like the scene of the arrest of the girl who works as a waitress in the family restaurant or the horror glimpse of the missing girls’ hideout. There are instead others that are silent, sepulchral. The effect of the hidden truths recall the two seasons of Big Little Lies. Here, however, the flashbacks are not insistent. They only create a few small fractures. But life continues to float. Between life and death, plus a sense of dizziness that causes bewilderment.

Murder in Easttown it hits hard. He does this by hiding his weapons. He manages to carry on all the stories at the same time, even the attempts of the sentimental one between Mare and the writer, played by Guy Peace who finds Kate Winslet after Mildred Pierce. He does it in a dry, direct, brutal and sentimental way. After seeing all seven episodes together, you can try to cover the whole series backwards, returning to the first. And you will see that it will still work great.

Original title: Mare of Eastown

Created by: Brad Ingelsby

Director: Craig Zobel (ep. 1-7)

Interpreters: Kate Winslet, Jean Smart, Evan Peters, Julianne Nicholson, Guy Pearce, Angourie Rice, Cailee Spaeny, David Denman

Duration: 58 ′ (1st and 2nd ep.), 60 ′ (3rd ep.), 56 ′ (4th ep.), 57 ′ (5th and 6th ep.), 64 ′ (7th ep.) )

Origin: USA, 2021

The evaluation of the film by Sentieri Selvaggi

The vote for the film is curated by Simone Emiliani The vote of the readers

3.8

(20 votes)

