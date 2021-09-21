Murder in Easttown, the trailer for the TV series with Kate Winslet, on Sky and NOW from 9 June. VIDEO

Will arrive on Sky and NOW on June 9th, as announced by the newly released official trailer, one of the most anticipated titles of the year, the HBO miniseries MURDER A EASTTOWN, with Kate Winslet. In the series, in seven episodes, of which she is also a producer, the Oscar-winning actress for The Reader – Out loud plays Mare Sheehan, a Pennsylvania town detective investigating a murder case as her life falls apart. A crime drama that explores the darker side of closed communities, and how family and past dramas can define our present.

The story of Murder in Easttown (original title Mare of Easttown), which fits perfectly into the "small town mystery" category, is set in the suburbs of Philadelphia. At the center we find the disenchanted detective Mare Sheehan, who finds herself investigating the murder of a very young single mother at a time when she also has to face a series of personal problems related to her most recent troubled past. Mare, who is a small local celebrity thanks to a record shot during a high school basketball game a quarter of a century earlier, is also plagued by another case now a year old and never resolved, the disappearance of the daughter of a former schoolmate of his. A case that put her to the test and split the community, increasingly skeptical about her abilities. In such a small world where everyone knows each other, you can't hide… or maybe you can?