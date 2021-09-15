Murder in Easttown towards renewal for season 2 after 2021 Emmys

Murder in Easttown is preparing to break the bank at the next edition of the Emmy Awards staged on Sunday 19 September in Los Angeles: with 16 nominations, including Best Miniseries and starring Kate Winslet as Best Actress, the thriller helped HBO earn a record of 130 TV Oscar nominations. And with such critical response, as well as holding the record for the most viewed episode of any HBO original series on the streaming platform for its season finale, it’s clear that a second season is already in the broadcaster’s plans.

Murder in Easttown was born as a miniseries, but it would not be the first time that a title has been renewed after a resounding success despite being destined to end in a single season (think of the recent case of Big Little Lies, again to stay in the HBO house). Already last spring, rumors of a possible renewal bounced between HBO and the artistic and technical cast of the series, with Winslet ready to reprise the role of edgy detective Mare. And now it seems time to make a decision about it.

Upon renewal of Murder in Easttown mentioned Casey Bloys, head of the content section at HBO and HBO Max, who answered questions from Variety on a potential second season of the thriller created by Brad Ingelsby and starring Kate Winslet, who is also executive producer on the project. Apparently the decision, which depends on how much it will be possible to write a substantial and consistent plot with the finale of the first season (here our review), will arrive shortly.

Brad and Kate and the producers are all talking to see if they think there is room to continue. I think we’ll hear from them in a couple of weeks to find out if they think there’s a story worth telling, and they’re excited about it. Can’t wait to hear and see what they have to say.

The timing suggests that on the renewal of Murder in Easttown the expected success of the series at the Emmy Awards on Sunday, an edition in which it runs as a favorite along with the award-winning The Crown.