Murder in Easttown, will there be a second season? The words of Kate Winslet

For months now, fans have been wondering if we will see a new season of Murder in Easttown, and the recent exploit of Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters at the Emmys says a lot about the success of the HBO miniseries Max. The Titanic star told the latest news on the renewal of the show.

Kate Winslet’s willingness to return to acting in Murder in Easttown it is evident, but for the moment there are no certainties about the arrival of a second season.

“Honestly, I don’t have a clear answer” he explained to E! the actress, who plays detective Mare Sheehan in the series. “I mean, there were conversations about it, of course, because the success of the show really surprised everyone a little bit. And then somehow it became a bit of a cultural moment, a representation of the spirit of the time, which has captured people’s attention in a truly remarkable way. “

Although there is nothing official at the moment, Kate Winslet he doesn’t stop thinking about what might be of Mare in the (eventual) future of Murder in Easttown. “But until the scripts are ready we won’t really be able to answer and know what that might be full story of the second season “ has continued. “Nor where Marie will go. But even if we can’t match what the first season was, I wish there was something equally captivating. So, we’ll see. Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen. “