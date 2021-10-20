News

Murder in Easttown, will there be a second season? The words of Kate Winslet

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

For months now, fans have been wondering if we will see a new season of Murder in Easttown, and the recent exploit of Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters at the Emmys says a lot about the success of the HBO miniseries Max. The Titanic star told the latest news on the renewal of the show.

Kate Winslet’s willingness to return to acting in Murder in Easttown it is evident, but for the moment there are no certainties about the arrival of a second season.

“Honestly, I don’t have a clear answer” he explained to E! the actress, who plays detective Mare Sheehan in the series. “I mean, there were conversations about it, of course, because the success of the show really surprised everyone a little bit. And then somehow it became a bit of a cultural moment, a representation of the spirit of the time, which has captured people’s attention in a truly remarkable way. “

Loading...
Advertisements

Although there is nothing official at the moment, Kate Winslet he doesn’t stop thinking about what might be of Mare in the (eventual) future of Murder in Easttown. “But until the scripts are ready we won’t really be able to answer and know what that might be full story of the second season “ has continued. “Nor where Marie will go. But even if we can’t match what the first season was, I wish there was something equally captivating. So, we’ll see. Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen. “

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

840
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
676
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
613
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
564
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
498
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
461
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
422
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
358
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
302
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
264
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top