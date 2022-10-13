Murder in Texas’, the terrifying and disturbing Disney + miniseries about “the ax murderer”

For lovers of true crime and disturbing stories about serial killers, the miniseries is now available on Disney + Candy: Murder in Texasa production created by Nick Antosca and Robin Veith who tells the chilling story of Candy Montgomery, also known as the “axe killer”.

The Hulu production moves to 1980s Texas to tell the story of Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel), a woman who appears to lead a normal life in the neighborhood where she lives. However, this routine is interrupted when Candy decides to use an ax to end the life of her best friend Betty (Melanie Lynskey).

Based on real events





In Candy: Murder in Texas tells the story of this woman from Wylie, Texas, who starred in one of the most famous and enigmatic crimes in American history. He not only killed what was supposed to be his friend with an axe, but he got to propitiate up to forty blows.

It is a fact that madness ended up dominating Candy, but at the time, Justice came to justify her and ended up being declared innocent. In fact, according to official accounts “it was in self defense”.

The official version states that the strong bond of friendship between Betty and Candy was gradually weakening, especially when Candy started having a secret affair with her friend’s husband. There was a time when Betty couldn’t hide it anymore and she decided to tell him.

This confession made Betty want to attack her with an axe, but without knowing how, it ended up in the hands of Candy, who even confessed that she didn’t she had no record of the events until she came to and found herself completely drenched in blood.

Another version of the story

Elizabeth Olsen in ‘Love and Death’, another series about “the ax murderer”.



This Hulu project, which was initially going to feature Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) as the protagonist and which has been critically acclaimed in the United States, will not be the only one in which the story of the “ax murderer” is told.

In fact, HBO Max plans to release very soon love and deathanother fiction based on the same events, created by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies), produced by Nicole Kidman and starring Elizabeth Olsen. It will be an adaptation of what is narrated in the books Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and collection of articles Texas MonthlyLove & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II).

