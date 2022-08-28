Murder in Texas true crime series on Disney+

Candythe original true crime series premieres on October 12 ° on Disney+. Based on a true story, Jessica Biel is the star and executive producer of this five-episode miniseries.

Candy: Murder in Texas Premiere on Disney+

Candyan original true crime drama series, of which Jessica Biel stars and executive produces, will premiere on Disney+ on October 12 ° with all five episodes available.

The series stars Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, paul schreiber Y Raul Esparza.

Robin Veith (“Mad Men”, “The Act“), a three-time Emmy nominee, has written the script and will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act”, “New Cherry Flavor“) serves as an executive producer with his company Eat the Cat along with alex hedlund. Jessica Biel Y michelle purple (“The Sinner”, “Cruel Summer”) will be the executive producers of IronOcean. Michael Uppendahl (“Fargo”, “American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Affair“) has directed the pilot and will executive produce. Jim Atkinson Y John Bloom They will act as consulting producers.

Data sheet

Original title: Candy

Year: 2022

Duration: 257 minutes

Country: USA

Address: Nick Antosca (Creator), Robin Veith (Creator), Jennifer Getzinger, Michael Uppendahl, Tara Nicole Weyr, Benjamin Semanoff

Script: David Matthews, Robin Veith, Nick Antosca, Elise Brown, Brett Johnson

Music: Ariel Marx

Photography: simon dennis

Distribution: Jessica Biel, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber, Timothy Simons, Raúl Esparza, Sharon Morris, Dash McCloud, Aven Lotz, Antonella Rose, Russell Thomas, Bruce McKinnon, Jesse Gallegos, Rick Espaillat, Annie Cook, Selena Anduze, Liz McGeever, Preston James Hillier, Michael H. Cole, Thea Clark, Jamie Anne Allman, Hudson Hughes, Jessie Mueller, Coley Campany, Tim Ware

Producer: Twentieth Television, Eat The Cat, Iron Ocean Films, Love & Squalor Pictures, Universal Cable Productions. Distributor: Hulu

Gender: Drama. thriller

filmaffinity

IMDB

Synopsis

Candy Montgomery is a 1980s stay-at-home mom who has done it all perfectly: a good husband, two children, a good house, even careful planning and execution of certain transgressions. But when the pressure of conformity begins to suffocate her, her actions cry out for a little freedom. And with lethal results.

Trailer for ‘Candy: Murder in Texas’

The series is from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and 20th Television, one of the Disney Television Studios studios.

