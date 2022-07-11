Murder mysteries, 8 disturbing series that you must see (and where)

Why are we so attracted to murder mysteries? Maybe because searching for answers is human nature, or because we know that, even if they are fictional stories, they are things that can happen in the real world, and these stories make us feel prepared or like what would we know what to do if we found ourselves in a situation like those presented in movies and television.

Murder is a serious thing and we don’t wish it on our worst enemy, but it is also an element on which very good stories can be built, and there is a long list of series they have exploited it and become huge successes in the process.

Deep down, we know that these stories are terrible, violent and disturbing, but there is something about them that makes us not be able to stop watching them until the case is solved, and that always leaves us wanting more. The good thing is that every platform has a few perfect mysteries, and they are enough so that the marathon never ends.

The series of murder mysteries that you need to see:

Only Murders in the Building – Paramount+

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short star in this series that has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The story is perfect for True Crime fans as it follows a group of neighborly crime geeks who begin to investigate a murder taking place in their own apartment building, and must work together to find the culprit.

Shining Girls – Apple Tv+