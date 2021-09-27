News

Murder Mystery 2: Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston confirm the return (VIDEO)

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston confirmed the return in Murder Mystery 2 during a video link during the Netflix TUDUM event.

After the success in the first adventure, the stars Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston confirm the return in the sequel Murder Mystery 2 in a video link launched by Netflix during the TUDUM event.

The Murder Mystery sequel took a while to get into production, but we’re finally there. The film will see the return of the strange couple formed by Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, longtime friends in life.

Murder Mystery: Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Italy for the filming of the Netflix movie

The two actors appeared together in a recorded video chat in which they used special nicknames for each other while updating on their current situation. The mood then changed when it became clear to viewers that they were anticipating the Murder Mystery sequel.

Murder Mystery 2 will mark the third collaboration between Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. The filming of the film has not yet begun and at the moment no details on the plot have been revealed. After the Italian foray, we are curious to find out where the sequel will be set.


