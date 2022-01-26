Murder Mystery 2 expands the cast and also includes Jodie Turner-Smith

The magical duo made up of Jennifer Aniston And Adam Sandler has already captivated Netflix audiences with the first Murder Mystery, a comedy with a thriller touch directed by Kyle Newacheck and arriving in streaming in 2019. Three years later, the streaming giant is working on a sequel movie. Just a week ago, Jennifer Aniston was spotted with Adam Sandler filming at Hawaii. The two actors reprise the roles of Audrey and Nick Spitz, two spouses who in the first film found themselves involved in a murder case. Nick is a cop and has never found time for a vacation, but when his marriage begins to take a hit, he decides to take his wife Audrey to Europe. By a fortuitous case of fate, the two end up aboard a billionaire’s yacht. At the end of a party, a murder takes place. Nick and Audrey become prime suspects, as they are the only two strangers on board. But they know perfectly well that they are not responsible.

Murder Mystery 2: who joins the cast

With the crime solved, Nick and Audrey convinced the streaming audience so much that Netflix decided to renew the film for a sequel. The news dates back to September 2021. According to TVLine, the second chapter will follow the setting of the original and will see the protagonist couple again engaged in an adventure with an international flavor. And, based on the first shots leaked online, it seems that the destination of the next vacation will be Oahu, in Hawaii.

📸Jennifer Aniston on set of Murder Mystery 2 in Hawaii #JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/AyQ2WX8XRn – Jennifer Aniston Online (@JenniferAOnline) January 17, 2022

New adventure, new characters. It seems that the protagonist couple will have their hard work and Netflix has already revealed which celebrities we will find in the cast of Murder Mystery 2. There are eight actors who join the crew led by Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. Among the news, as reported Deadline, we find Mark Strong, Melanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith And Kuhoo Verma.

In addition we will also find Enrique Arce, name well known to fans of The paper house where he played the annoying Arturo. The cast joins Tony Goldwyn, which left its mark on Scandal playing the President of the United States, Annie Mumolo (Bad Moms) and Zurin Villanueva (Misfits). In addition to the novelties, the sequel film also brings back well-known characters such as Adeel Akhtar And John Kani who play Maharajah and Colonel Ulenga respectively. Directing the sequel to Murder Mystery Sara Jeremy Garelick.

