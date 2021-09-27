News

Murder Mystery 2, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler confirm the sequel (VIDEO)

Posted on
Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston officially confirm their return in the sequel Murder Mystery 2, in a video link launched by Netflix during the event TUDUM.

The couple appeared on a kind of call via Zoom, feigning a conversational conversation with a couple of references (“fewer murders and lots of travel”) that we quickly understand link to the Netflix movie that starred them in 2019. in the video call is David Spade, who jumps out to invite himself to crash into their beach house while they make the sequel.

The first Murder Mystery it was a great success, with over 31 million views and various likes. The story is that of Nick and Audrey Spitz, a married couple who embark on a vacation to Europe to try to rekindle their relationship, only to find themselves embroiled in a real murder case. The duo Sandler – Aniston had already put their alchemy to the test in 2011 in the comedy My fake-wife.

Sandler went on to make comedy films for Netflix, even juggling some acclaimed drama films, including The Meyerowitz Stories And Uncut Gems. Aniston recently reunited with her Friends for a special reunion organized by HBO Max and is now in its second season on the drama series The Morning Show on Apple TV. Both actors have found a balance between comedy and drama over the course of their careers, but it looks like they will now team up again for us to have a few laughs.

