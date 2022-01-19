Murder Mystery 2: Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler on set in Hawaii (PHOTO)

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are in Hawaii, filming the 2019 Netflix hit sequel Murder Mystery.

Jennifer Aniston And Adam Sandler immortalized in photo from the set of Oahu, Hawaii, where they are busy shooting the Netflix sequel Murder Mystery 2.

Jennifer Aniston, 52, wears a green top and a floral skirt while Adam Sandler, 55, has a casual look, light blue shirt and gray / blue pants. The two actors are back in the roles of Nick and Audrey Spitz, a couple involved in incredible adventures despite themselves.

Adam Sandler 2021 style icon according to Vogue

The first Murder Mystery follows Nick, a NYC cop, and Audrey, his wife, as they go on vacation to Europe to reinvigorate their marriage when a chance encounter leads them both to be framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire.

In September, TV Line reported that the sequel would be “another international adventure full of intrigue and hijackings”.

Murder Mystery 2 is the third film starring Aniston and Sandler together following the first chapter and the 2011 romantic comedy My Wife for Pretend.