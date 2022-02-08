Murder Mystery 2: Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, photos and videos from the set

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are currently in Hawaii, working on the set of the Netflix hit sequel Murder Mystery, as revealed by the photos and videos released via social media.

In the shot released on Instagram accounts by Jennifer Aniston and her colleague, 52, she and Adam Sandler, 55, pose in front of the heavenly backdrop of the ocean. Below is a video in which the whole set, including Sadler, moves to the beat of the music.

“Back to work with my friend. # MurderMystery2,” Aniston writes in the post that collects the comment of colleague Jennifer Garner, who writes “Best news ever! X”. Just below, Jodie Turner-Smith also intervenes writing, “My absolute favorites”.

Adam Sandler 2021 style icon according to Vogue

The first Murder Mystery follows Nick Spitz, a NYC cop, and Audrey, his wife, as they go on vacation to Europe to reinvigorate their marriage when a chance encounter leads them both to be framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire.

In September, TV Line reported that the sequel would be “another international adventure full of intrigue and hijackings”.

Murder Mystery 2 is the third film starring Aniston and Sandler together after the first chapter and the 2011 romantic comedy My Wife for Pretend.