Murder Mystery 2, Jennifer Aniston celebrates the start of filming with a backstage video

Production is about to begin on the sequel to one of Netflix’s most popular original films, Murder Mystery, with two American comedy stars, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. The first film was released on the platform in 2019, setting the viewership record for Netflix. That’s why the production of the sequel is not surprising.

And just to celebrate the start of production of the sequelJennifer Aniston posted photos and videos from the film set on Instagram.

It is a shot with Sandler and the writing:“I go back to work with my friend” with the Murder Mystery 2 hashtag and then a video of the set with some cast and crew members dancing.

Murder Mystery has been seen by nearly 31 million households in the first weekend of programming, a record at the time for the streaming platform.

For this sequel there will be Jeremy Garelick directing and again the couple formed by Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.

In the meantime, there are 8 new entries in Murder Mystery 2, including Mark Strong, Melanie Laurent and Tony Goldwyn.

Sandler is also among the producers of the film and returns to work alongside Jennifer Aniston after the great success of the first film, which inevitably prompted Netflix to produce a second one.

To find out more about the first film, catch up on our review of Murder Mystery.