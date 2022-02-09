Murder Mystery 2, music and dance on set for Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

A decidedly relaxed and cheerful atmosphere that reigns on the Hawaiian set of Murder Mystery 2sequel to the successful Netflix movie released in 2019 starring Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston. Ex Rachel’s own Friends wanted to show, through photos and videos posted on his Instagram, what happens behind the scenes with the his buddy, Adam Sandler. In one photo the two protagonists are portrayed at sunset embracing by the sea, while in the following video we see a wild Sandler moving to the rhythm of music together with other members of the crew.

What do we know about Murder Mystery 2

Murder Mystery 2 will mark the third collaboration between Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston after Just Go With It of 2011 and obviously the first Murder Mystery. For Sandler, this is also the latest film falling within the multi-agreement with Netflix, which led to the making of several films, including The Ridiculous 6 (2015), The Do-Over (2016), Sandy Wexler (2017), The Meyerowitz Stories (2017) Long Island Wedding (2018), Rough diamonds (Uncut Gems) (2019) and Hubie Halloween (2020).

Murder Mystery 2 will be directed by Jeremy Garelickwith a screenplay signed by James Vanderbilt. In the cast, in addition to the protagonist duo, we find Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo And Zurin Villanueva to which they add up Adeel Akhtar And John Kani who reprise the roles already covered in the first film.

According to the first details of the plot, the Spitz couple, after having reconciled thanks to the stormy adventure of the first film, find themselves again involved in a mysterious murder. The release date has not yet been confirmed, but it is possible that the film will be able to land on the platform even by the end of the year.