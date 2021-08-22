‘Murder Mystery 2’ the Netflix sequel starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

Jeremy Garelick was chosen to direct a sequel: Murder Mystery 2. The film is, in fact, the sequel to Murder Mystery, on Netflix with protagonists Jennifer Aniston And Adam Sandler. There is already a script of James Vanderbilt from which to start and from which Garelick he will let himself be guided. The fast-paced film will be shot in Paris and the Caribbean.

Before Murder Mystery 2 where were we

In the first movie Sandler plays a policeman and the Aniston his wife. The couple leaves for a longed-for vacation in Europe and after a chance encounter on a plane with a mysterious man (Luke Evans) accepts an invitation to the multibillionaire’s yacht Malcolm Quince (Terence Stamp). Inevitably the two will become prime suspects when Quince will be murdered.

Already a collaboration with Aniston before Murder Mystery 2

Garelick he scripted I hate you, I leave you, you …, with the Aniston And Vince Vaughn, and made his directorial debut with The Wedding Ringer, the comedy with Kevin Hart And Josh Gad.

Garelick’s other commitments

Garelick focused on building American High, a manufacturing company he co-founded with LD Entertainment from Mickey Liddell, to make a series of provocative teen comedies. They bought an abandoned school in Syracuse, with the aim of making reasonably priced comedies like those of John Hughes, with teenagers navigating a tumultuous period of their life.

Garelick And American High they started with several films that included the Vince Vaughn The Binge for Hulu, and the film by Pete Davidson Big Time Adolescence for Hulu And Neon. American High recently concluded production of the comedy Sex Appeal for Hulu, with Mika Abdalla And Jake Short, which marks the directorial debut of Talia Osteen.

An untitled comedy directed by Sammi Cohen and performed by Rowan Blanchard And Auli’i Cravalho. Garelick he also recently produced The Ultimate Playlist Of Noise for Hulu, with Madeline Brewer And Keean Johnson.

(Source Deadline)