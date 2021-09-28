‘Murder Mystery 2’ the protagonists confirm the sequel

The news of Murder Mystery 2 had already reached the ears of fans (here to read the news), but now the sequel is official. To confirm it Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston in a video link launched by Netflix during the event TUDUM.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston on Murder Mystery 2

The couple appeared on some sort of call via Zoom, feigning a conversational conversation with a couple of references (“fewer murders and a lot of travel”) that we quickly understand link to the movie. Netflix which saw them protagonists in 2019. There is to join the stars in the video call David Spade, jumping out to invite them to crash into their beach house as they make the sequel.

The first movie

The first Murder Mystery it was a great success, with over 31 million views and various likes. The story is that of Nick And Audrey Spitz, a married couple embarking on a vacation to Europe to try to rekindle their relationship, only to find themselves embroiled in a real murder case. The duo Sandler – Aniston had already tested their alchemy in 2011 in comedy My fake-wife.

The commitments of the two over Murder Mystery 2

Sandler he went on to make comedy films for Netflix, also juggling some acclaimed drama films, including The Meyerowitz Stories And Uncut Gems. There Aniston recently reunited with her co-stars of Friends for a special reunion organized by HBO Max and is now in her second season on the drama series The Morning Show on Apple TV.

In short, both actors have found a balance between the comic and the dramatic throughout their careers. Now it looks like they will join again for us to have a few laughs.