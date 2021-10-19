Murder Mystery, the Netflix film with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston – Magazine

Starting Friday 14 June Netflix publishes the comedy film in streaming ‘Murder Mystery’, with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston committed to solving a murder case in order to clear the main suspects, namely themselves. The US critics haven’t called for a miracle, but they say it’s fresh enough to deliver some unassuming entertainment.

MURDER MYSTERY, THE FILM

‘Murder Mystery’ is written by James Vanderbilt, a guy with a rather varied curriculum ranging from horror ‘Falling Dark’ to thriller ‘Zodiac’, through the action ‘Independence Day – Regeneration’ and the comedy ‘The treasure of the Amazon ‘.

The director is Kyle Newacheck, who has worked extensively on television (‘Workaholics’, ‘Community’) and who directed the comedy ‘Game Over, Man!’ For the big screen. (2018).

If we look only at the comedies, Vanderbilt and Newacheck are certainly not the best reviewed authors in the world, but they are the right couple to leave the maximum room for improvisation to their cast, putting themselves at the service of the actors without trying to impose their own style. And the presence of Adam Sandler is the icing on the cake to get us an idea of ​​what we will see: ‘Murder Mystery’ is basically a Sandler film, those who love his style will find something to enjoy.

THE PLOT

The story is that of a New York policeman and his wife, traveling through Europe in an attempt to refresh a romantic relationship withered by routine. By a coincidence of fate (or maybe not?) They are invited aboard a billionaire’s yacht and begin to enjoy the good life. Until a mysterious murder occurs and the two find themselves the main suspects.

THE TRAILER IN ITALIAN



HOW IS ‘MURDER MYSTERY’, THE REVIEWS

Those who follow Adam Sandler and especially the comedies made for Netflix know that they have often been massacred by critics and with good reason. In the case of ‘Murder Mystery’, however, many argue that it is a genuinely funny film and that the alchemy between Sandler and Jennifer Aniston works.

Nobody goes so far as to say that this is a masterpiece, but if what you are looking for is some unassuming entertainment then it could be the title for you.

Loading... Advertisements

HOW TO WATCH THE FILM

‘Murder Mystery’ runs for an hour and 37 minutes and Netflix judges it can be seen by subscribers of any age. Starting June 14, they will find it in the streaming content catalog.

FOR COMPLETENESS, THE TRAILER IN ENGLISH



Read also:

– Leila, Netflix’s new domineering TV series

– Trinkets, the TV series about teen shoplifters

– Jinn, Netflix’s first Arab TV series is here







