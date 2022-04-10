Murder of Artist Anthony Moreno: Manuel Tellez, Owner of Maroches Bakery in Oak Cliff, Charged | Univision 23 Dallas Ft. Worth KUVN

DALLAS, Texas.- The owner of Maroches Bakeryin Oak Cliff, Manuel Tellez, 45 years old, was arrested last Thursday and is accused of allegedly murdering the artist Anthony Moreno of 52after doing a live interview on Instagram.
According to local media, an affidavit on the arrest warrant mentions that Manuel Tellez, the owner of the bakery, He would have allegedly stabbed Moreno in an alley shortly after having interviewed him live on the social network Instagram. This would have happened, around 2:00 in the morning, after the artist notified his wife by text message that he would soon go home.
The distance between the place where the events occurred and the bakery, located in the 1200 block of West Davis Street, is less than 10 minute walk.
Tellez would have left the scene of the events and then would have returned to the site around 3 am, according to said statement, to presumably spray gasoline over the body for later set it on fire.
“A preliminary investigation determined that early on April 3, Téllez stabbed Moreno several times in an alley behind 1330 Kings Highway, killing Moreno. Tellez left the scene, changed his clothes, and then returned to the scene where poured gasoline on the victim and then set fire to his body,” Dallas Police say.
The version of a neighbor of the area, delivered to Noticias 23, says that the police got a video of the house where the scene would be seen and this confirmed to the agents the time and circumstances in which the events occurred.
Police found Moreno’s body on April 3 at 9:18 am, after responding to a call at 1330 Kings Highway about a burned body found in the alley. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and located Moreno at the scene.
The same affidavit does not expressly specify the motive for the crime, but reports that both Tellez and Moreno apparently they shared a “romantic interest” by a woman, according to local media reports.
A reporter from Noticias 23 knocked on the door of the well-known pastry shop to obtain the version of people close to Tellez, but at the moment it is closed.
Family and acquaintances of Anthony Moreno mourn his death
Councilman Chad West lamented the event that occurred. “I was deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life that occurred in Oak Cliff on Sunday. Our hearts go out to the family of Anthony Moreno as they navigate this difficult time,” West said in a statement.
Besides, Marisa Lucio, daughter of the artist Anthony Morenoasked in a Facebook post to respect the privacy of the family while they process and mourn.
“It is with our deepest regret that we can finally inform friends and family that our father, Anthony Moreno, has been found. He was found dead in Dallas, Txin the Bishop Arts District,” Lucio shared.
“The news has hit our family very hard.Since our father was a family man, he would never have left our family voluntarily.”
The Facebook post also includes a campaign on GoFundMe in order to cover the expenses of the funeral and the service, called “Anthony Moreno’s Funeral and Memorial expenses”.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeff Loeb at 214-671-3702 or email Jeffrey.Loeb@dallascityhall.com.