Murder of journalists in Mexico is a “tremendous problem”: US

The Democrat Government Joe Biden considered that the murder of journalists in Mexico is a “tremendous problem”. The Under Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the Department of State, brian nicholsaffirmed that “the assassination of journalists and the assassination of members of (Mexican) civil society is a tremendous problem and a stain on all of us.”

In a hearing, on Wednesday, to revitalize relations between the United States and Colombia, in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he mentioned that “we need to take action to protect these relevant members of Mexican society.

“It is crucial to redouble our efforts to protect politicians, journalists, members of civil society. It is vital and we talk about it with our Mexican colleagues all the time.”

Previously, the Republican senator Ted Cruz criticized at the hearing “the accelerated collapse of Mexican institutions and the rule of law under (president Andres Manuel) Lopez Obrador“, which is “a threat to the national security of the United States”.

The Republican senator remarked that “in 2020 more journalists were murdered in Mexico than in any other country.” In addition, he mentioned that “President López Obrador” “used his conference on Friday to intimidate one of the most important journalists, Carlos Loret de Mola“.

