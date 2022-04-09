Murder of Salvador Milan: the parents of the 16-year-old shot in Dallas ask for justice | Univision 23 Dallas Ft. Worth KUVN

DALLAS, Texas.- Salvador Milan, 16, left his parents’ house and five minutes later he was lying on the ground bleeding to death after being shot; his murder occurred in a neighborhood south of Dallas.
The young man was killed Monday at 7:41 pm in the 6500 block of Bexar Street and his body was left in the car of the crime suspects, according to the latest report from the Dallas Police Department.
His father, who is also called Salvador Milan, says that he saw the young man leave his house, he did not say anything to him, because he did not think that three streets away he would find him dead.
“I remember that everything was fine, I don’t know why they killed him. Within five minutes of leaving they had killed him“Milan wonders.
She says that her son was talking with other African-American boys, when later one of them came to her house to give her the news of Salvador’s death.
“I was chatting with some brunettes. And others came (to his house) who were playing basketball and told me that my son was lying there dead”, recalls Milan.
“I ask that they be punished, not killed”: Salvador Milan’s parents say to suspects
The young man’s family now asks for justice and that Salvador’s murder be clarified.
“I ask (that) the perpetrators, (those) who did it, punish them. Not that they kill them, only that they punish them”, comments Milan.
They have set up an altar in the garage of their house, with a large framed photo of Salvador Milan. In the photograph, the young man with curly brown hair, thin and small eyes smiles, so his family wants to remember his “short life”, as his mother María Hernández says.
“I didn’t expect it to have a very short life,” Hernández says.
Salvador Milan’s mother asks for money on the streets to bury her son
Mrs. María Hernández went from spending time preparing food for her son, the youngest, to asking for money on the streets to pay for his funeral and burial.
“I offered him something to eat and he told me he didn’t want soup,” he recalls that it was the last interaction with his son before he was killed.
I have no words to tell you what I’m suffering. I’m broken it was my baby, my lastthere are your photos of what my son was like.”
He has dozens of photos of Salvador, as a baby, as a child and as a young man, he sees them over and over again and repeats: “Look at your photos, Do you think he was a bad person? o Do you think my boy is bad?”
She says that she instilled values in him, that the young man studied because she hoped that her son would have a better future in the United States.
“I instilled values in him so that he wouldn’t be stealing or selling drugs.”
The family has a Go Fund Me account called “In the memory of Salvador Milan Jr.”, where they raise money for funeral expenses.
His sister claims to have evidence of the murder of Salvador Milan
In videos and even in SnapChat publications that she has on her phone, Lisset Milan Hernandez, Salvador’s sister, keeps the last moments of him alive.
Through tears, she remembers videos and photographs of her brother’s body covered in blood and that circulated on SnapChat and Instagram.
“They looked at him lying on the floor, and people took photos and they are putting it on social networks and on Snapchat,” he says.
“I watched another video of his body bleeding and no one helped him.”
He says some Hispanic witnesses have information, but are afraid to go to the police to turn it over.
She feels that in South Dallas crime has increased.
“The next person could be your son, your daughter, you or some family, nobody knows what is happening in South Dallas,” he concludes.