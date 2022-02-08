Murder on the Nile – Cinematograph

The Nile is not worth the Orient Express. It is also murder, for the pen of Agatha Christie and for the direction of Kenneth Branagh, but the second time is not worth the first: Murder on the Nile in all likelihood it will not repeat the 352 million dollars collected in the world – 14 million and 637 thousand euros the munificent Italian tranche – from Murder on the Orient Express between 2017 and 2018, and not only the pandemic has to do with it but a significant decrease in scale, from the cast to the appeal, of the return.

Here, the actors and actresses: there we had, following the reconfirmed Branagh such as Hercule Poirot and Tom Bateman Bouc, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp and Michelle Pfeiffer, here Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Gal Gadot and – in altitude it disgraces even more than Depp – Armie Hammer. The names are what they are, and if that weren’t enough there is a competition for food acting: listless, tired, very opaque, despite the 1937 novel that adapts wisely worked on the emotional chaos and on the lethal consequences of the love obsession.

Much Nile for nothing, however spurious, displaced and rebuilt in CGI (terrible!) Like the temple of Abu Simbel and Egyptian company, so that the vacation in Egypt of the Belgian investigator Hercule Poirot aboard an elegant steamship takes on water more than suspense, boredom rather than curiosity, punishment – ours – rather than crimes. Shot on a 65mm Panavision camera at the end of 2019, it’s too recent to be vintage and too stale to be new: let’s say the book is well-known, and lo, what sense should we find in the idyll of Linnet Ridgeway (Gadot) and Simon Doyle ( Ammer)?

Branagh took Christie’s book, and was persuaded like Renato Zero: “but I would do the triangle again…”, unfortunately for us. Diorama on the Nile.