Murder on the Nile: the new Italian trailer and poster of the film with Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer

Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot is back, unveiled the new Italian poster and trailer of Assassination on the Nile, starring Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer

Unveil the new Italian trailer and poster from Murder on the Nile, new adaptation by Agatha Christie directed and starring Kenneth Branagh alongside Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer. After the sex scandal that involved Armie Hammer pushing Disney to delay the release of the film, the new materials finally anticipate the arrival at the cinema scheduled for February 10.

Based on Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel, Murder on the Nile is a daring mystery-thriller about emotional chaos and the fatal consequences of obsessive love. Kenneth Branagh returns as iconic detective Hercule Poirot, alongside Tom Bateman, four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo , Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright.

Murder on the Nile: Armie Hammer and Emma Mackey in one scene

The screenplay for Assassinio sul Nile, which brings together the team of filmmakers behind the global hit Assassinio sull’Orient Express, is based on the novel by Agatha Christie (published in Italy by Mondadori) and is signed by Michael Green. The film is produced by Ridley Scott, Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund and Kevin J. Walsh, with Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard and Matthew Prichard serving as executive producers.

Belgian detective Hercule Poirot’s vacation in Egypt aboard an elegant steamship turns into a terrifying search for a killer when a perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set in an epic setting, featuring sweeping desert vistas and the majestic pyramids of Giza, this dramatic story of a love gone wrong features a cosmopolitan group of flawless-looking travelers, with twists that will leave audiences in suspense until the shocking final revelation.

Shot on a 65mm Panavision camera in late 2019, Murder on the Nile transports audiences to the 1930s, recreating many of the locations that inspired Agatha Christie’s fascinating thriller.

With audiences returning to theaters, Disney has committed to distributing Murder on the Nile exclusively in cinemas. 20th Century Studios Production President Steve Asbell says: “Ken’s broad and elegant vision for this classic story deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible. We are so proud of this film, our brilliant cast and the stellar work that has been done to bring Murder on the Nile to the screen. We know. that audiences are eager to experience Hercule Poirot’s next adventure and we are thrilled to continue working with Ken as he lends his masterful narrative vision to the new film in this celebrated franchise. “.