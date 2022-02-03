Murderville, the Netflix thriller in sauce… lol

Part of a recent trend that marks the return to the limelight of whodonit on the small screen, Murderville makes his debut on Netflix on February 3rd. Makeover of the British Murder in Successville, follows the investigation of a Seattle police detective and his partner – one different per episode, each played by a Hollywood star – in a murder case. The peculiarity of Murderville, however, not only the guests of the VIPs but theimprovisation: in fact, no script is provided to the latter. Will Arnett of BoJack Horseman, here as the cynical and grouchy cop Terry Seattle, he embodies the stereotype of the middle-aged white American provincial sheriff, fat, not too smart, with a precarious family situation and tormented by a trauma of the past, specifically the death of his partner (Jennifer Aniston, in a yummy cameo which is reduced to a single photograph hanging in the protagonist’s office).

Seattle left the desk of the woman, who has been deceased for fifteen years now, as it was – moldy sandwich and goldfish corpse included – and never wanted to have other partners again. Bad luck has it that the wife he’s divorcing is his boss and forces him to take on a temporary partner at each episode to help solve the murder on duty. Terry Seattle, the regular supporting actors who play the other agents in the department and the character actors as the suspects – different, of course, in each of the six episodes of Murderville – have the task of feed the guest and favor a type of improvisation that is both fun and relevant with the direction of the story. The result is sometimes exhilarating – the most enjoyable exercise of Murderville it is undoubtedly intercepting the actors who devise the most hilarious methods in order not to burst out laughing – sometimes disappointing. Although Arnett and the character actors are seasoned comedians able to adapt and influence the guest in the most appropriate ways and with the most funny outcomes, a making the obvious difference is the VIP on duty.

Conan O’Brien, Annie Murphy, Marshawn Lynch, Kumail Nanjiani, Sharon Stone And Ken Jeong are the celebrities hired for the first season of Murderville – a cross between a comedy show at the Saturday Night Live, Lol Who laughs is out and a comedy murder mystery – but, as mentioned, their yield is variable. The most intriguing part is the observation of the guests and their reactions: there are those who enter immediately in part, there are those who immediately adapt to the atmosphere and the character that has been assigned to them, those who struggle to grasp the suggestions , those who let singular aspects of their personality emerge and those who laugh for the whole episode without ever integrating with others. For the success of the episode, the alchemy between Arnett and the guest is fundamental: with some, like Murphy, harmony is immediate, with others, such as Nanjiani, a kind of competition is created; others like Stone have such a strong and irrepressible personality that they push everyone else to adapt to her. Another element of the successes of Murderville and the formula fixed; All celebrities must pass a surreal job interview at the beginning of the episode, be subjected to a test – pretending to be undercover by repeating Arnett’s absurdities – halfway through and enduring the tests of killer choice at the end.

The mysteries to solve are funny – the best is probably the classic mystery of the magician of the yellow – and all in all simple, some situations – it sketch in the operating room, overused gimmick of comedy – even hilarious. In the end, Murderville he bravely faces the risks of relying on improvisation with mixed results but overall the experience is worth it. It is a successful product, ideal for the eager public binge watching short and undemanding but not of a passive vision; in fact, it offers the minimum wage of interactivity to the viewer who wants to try their hand at identifying the culprit together without being ensnared by the most absurd and ridiculous details.