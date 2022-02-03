Murderville: the REVIEW of the new Netflix comedy series :: Blog on Today









It just made its debut on Netflix presenting itself as a hybrid of a crime series and a comedy, a series with a well-researched script and a stand up comedy. Is called Murderville and even if the title recalls thriller or even horror atmospheres, this new serial product from Netflix is ​​something unique in its genre capable of giving life to a new way of telling stories where reality mixes with fantasy to the point of failure. more to understand what is real and what is built. Murderville is a six-episode miniseries with an extraordinary Will Arnett as the lead actor in the role of a homicide detective, Terry Seattle who every day finds himself alongside a new intern ready to enter this very particular branch of the police who, unlike what than you can imagine, it has the face, the voice and the name of a VIP from the world of entertainment. Well yes, Murderville brings to the small screen six exceptional guest stars who, without a script, will have to try to find the murderer and solve the case, together with the public of course, analyzing the clues that are put in front of him and choosing, at the end of the episode, among three possible suspicions.





Between Sharon Stone, Brian OìConer, Annie Murphy, Ken Jeong and many others there are several stars involved in this fun and surprising game of clues that never fails to reserve moments of irony and sarcasm with a typically American taste. At first it is difficult to enter and fully understand the world of Murderville, bewildered by the unconventionality of his narrative style. Is it fiction? It is a matter of fact? Do the actors know what they are up against? No? Let’s say that this series leaves a little perplexing in the first few episodes but it’s only going on and entering with mind and heart in the world of Murderville that you can begin to appreciate, eventually becoming a sort of television quiz where you have to find out who the killer is. It is only at the end, in fact, that it is really appreciated a little because the last episode is the most beautiful and above all the funniest of all, a little because after five episodes it was finally possible to enter the bizarre universe of this series





Murderville is an anthological series in some ways, you don’t necessarily have to respect the order of the episodes, you can wander here and there and choose the famous characters that most intrigue even if there is an excerpt of fil rouge in the plot and it concerns precisely the main character and her obsession with discovering who killed her partner, in 2006, who will turn out to be another great celebrity in the entertainment world (SPOILER) Jennifer Aniston.









It’s a masterpiece? No. Is it a series of those that you gladly see each other several times? No. But this series has something beautiful and innovative, especially in its last episode, the funniest and most successful of all where Terry together with a very good … really manages to surprise us. Yup, Murderville it’s a bit of a strange series but even that alone is a good reason to give it a chance.





Rating: 7-















