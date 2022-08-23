Murdock, after Squad A: the fight with Julia Roberts that rescued him from oblivion and the return to work of his adolescence

Dwight Schultz (top centre) and his A Squad mates: from left to right, Dirk Benedict, George Peppard and Mr T (Grosby)

One of the most representative series of all time was and will be Brigade A. The product aired only from 1983 to 1987, but continued to captivate through reruns. In that mixture of rudeness and mischief, their characters -and beyond the story that weighs on the shoulders of each of the actors- got into each of the homes through the television screen. A cult product that changed the way of carrying out action projects.

Of the four members of the group of fallen in disgrace who seek their personal vindication by doing justice, one of the most endearing was Captain Murdockinterpreted by Dwight Schultz. The way he developed led him to quickly be the most loved over his companions: the Colonel Hannibal (George Peppard), the Lieutenant Peck (dirk benedict) Y mario baracus (Mr T). Each achieved its transcendence, but in the case of Murdockthere was a special chemistry, even before the children, which placed him in the first place among the most loved.

Dwight Schultz as Murdock (Getty)

Murdock he wore a distinctive cap that hid a receding baldness. Her favorites were one for baseball and one for aviation. He was an expert pilot who did the least unexpected skills in command of planes, but above all, of helicopters. Other of his qualities was that he always made renege and got on his nerves. Barakuswho was afraid of flying.

However, these characteristics hardly come to light due to the doubts of the creators of the series, wary of an unusual character in those years: they feared that he would not fit into a story that, beforehand, had nothing to do with what than his own Murdock had to show. He was, at last, an outsider -in more current terms- in that band of misfits. Because as it happened in Rambothere was a profound criticism here: each of the members of Brigade A I had to deal with a society that did not finish integrating them as war veterans.

Murdock was known as Crazy. His companions, when they begin to arm themselves as a good group, rescue him from a psychiatric hospital where he had been hospitalized after his time in Vietnam. Focusing on the script, it was always said that he had been institutionalized almost to get rid of him, when in reality he did not have any mental illness, and that he was only feigning insanity to get involved and infiltrate certain causes without being taken into account.

Dwight Schultz, in another of his roles (Photo: Grosby)

Over time, the creators said that their doubts were based on whether such a repetitive character could tire the public. They were about to take it out, and then they decided to include it in some chapters. The test was successful, and Shutz ended up participating in all the broadcasts. Not only that, but as the chapters progressed, they gave more text to his character. His growth was so fast that it surprised even the actor himself.

Dwight Schultz was born on November 24, 1947 in Baltimore, United States. The son of a postman and a telephone operator, he always had the fixed idea of ​​dedicating himself to acting. At school, he entertained his classmates at recess by performing various imitations. That led him to take classes at Calvert Hall College High School while finishing high school, from which he graduated as one of the most outstanding students.

His first television experience was at the age of 13, lending his voice, a job that he would repeat several times in animated films and video games, even when he was already famous. Around that time he created his own music group and worked as a consultant to producers. At one point he thought that his career would go that way, but everything changed when he moved to New York, seeking to consolidate his career as an actor. That was the hinge for him: he wanted to see if he would make a living in acting or return to the world of sound.

Alone and in an unknown city, the first few months he made a living working as a waiter and in a pest control company. Until finally, by not lowering his arms, he got a role in the successful play The Water Engine, off Broadway. The theater became her refuge from him, beyond the fact that he made the occasional film without much repercussion, until she made the leap with Brigade A.

Dwight Schultz

There he touched the sky with his hands. She took on such a leading role that she would never again achieve another character with such an impact, despite the fact that she continued to work and look for new opportunities. One of her most reasoning roles was shadow makers (1989), it seemed that once again it was going to resurface, but it continued in a seesaw from which it never descended again.

In 1994 he resurfaced again for his participation in star travelbut then he would practically stop appearing in the front rows until 2010, when he made a cameo in the movie The magnificentbased on the series Brigade A. After that brief appearance, Schultz left the scene, beyond an interview or a participation in Youtube. At 74 years old, he decided to move away and seek new directions, always related to the field, but without getting involved, much less seeking prominence. He admits that this is not something he pursues or that he does not lose sleep over, quite the contrary.

A decade ago his name resonated strongly in the media, but due to a controversy with the actress Julia Roberts for political reasons. Dwight is a recognized militant of the Republicans, whom Julia had disqualified, calling them “reptiles” and “disgusting”. Upon hearing her, her colleague did not remain silent: “She comes out of her and talks about me, why shouldn’t I talk about her? She is a dull and unintellectual mouth, that is the only reason she is a millionaire and she doesn’t know it. She opens her mouth and thinks something comes out that is illuminating. So, I am furious,” she said.

Dwight Schultz, today (Photo: Getty)

Precisely, these days Schultz is dedicated to politics, not from within but as an opinion maker. At the same time, he returned to that work of adolescence, lending his voice. Perhaps someone with a memory, or nostalgic with a good ear, will be able to hear something of the old Murdock in Fallout, Final Fantasy, Metal Gear, God of War, Dragon Age either Batmanamong the many animated films and video games in which Dwight is still in force.

KEEP READING:

The chilling docuseries that will reveal the reasons that led a mother to murder two of her children

Scissorhands: How Johnny Depp Got The Role Michael Jackson Wanted And Tom Cruise Rejected As Ugly