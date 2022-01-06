Murgia hospital, Covid area reopens

With a provision signed today by the president Michele Emiliano and by the director of the health department of the Region Vito Montanaro, the Region has provided the regional health system with urgent provisions to increase the number of beds in order to cope with a feared increase in hospitalizations due to greater diffusivity. of the Omicron variant of Sars Cov-2.

In Puglia, at the moment, the increase in hospitalizations concerns the medical area and not that of intensive care. The province of Bari is the one with the highest percentage of hospitalizations in Puglia (35 percent).

Based on the trend of the data, the Region has ordered the activation within 48 hours of Covid beds in the medical area in six hospitals: for the province of Bari, the beds will be activated at the Murgia “Perinei” hospital. In four other hospitals in Puglia – none in the province of Bari – beds for post-Covid patients will be activated.

At the moment, according to the data provided by the mayors of Altamura and Gravina, in the two municipalities there are almost 3000 currently positive (1800 in Altamura, 1100 in Gravina). Rather high numbers.

As happened in October 2020, a “film already seen” is repeated. Among the various principals of the ASL of Bari, the Murgia hospital was identified for the activation of beds in the medical area. Exactly like 14 months ago, once again the health workers express perplexity about this choice. Argument that Altamuralife will cover in another article.

(News being updated)