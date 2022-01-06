Health

Murgia hospital, Covid area reopens

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 11 1 minute read

With a provision signed today by the president Michele Emiliano and by the director of the health department of the Region Vito Montanaro, the Region has provided the regional health system with urgent provisions to increase the number of beds in order to cope with a feared increase in hospitalizations due to greater diffusivity. of the Omicron variant of Sars Cov-2.

In Puglia, at the moment, the increase in hospitalizations concerns the medical area and not that of intensive care. The province of Bari is the one with the highest percentage of hospitalizations in Puglia (35 percent).

Based on the trend of the data, the Region has ordered the activation within 48 hours of Covid beds in the medical area in six hospitals: for the province of Bari, the beds will be activated at the Murgia “Perinei” hospital. In four other hospitals in Puglia – none in the province of Bari – beds for post-Covid patients will be activated.

At the moment, according to the data provided by the mayors of Altamura and Gravina, in the two municipalities there are almost 3000 currently positive (1800 in Altamura, 1100 in Gravina). Rather high numbers.

As happened in October 2020, a “film already seen” is repeated. Among the various principals of the ASL of Bari, the Murgia hospital was identified for the activation of beds in the medical area. Exactly like 14 months ago, once again the health workers express perplexity about this choice. Argument that Altamuralife will cover in another article.

(News being updated)

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 11 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the foods to avoid and those to prefer

November 28, 2021

Which meat to eat to lower cholesterol: here is the ranking

November 24, 2021

Movember: the organization with a mustache for the support and prevention of men’s health

November 21, 2021

For firm buttocks and a burst of energy, 5 minutes a day of this exercise that many ignore would be enough

November 6, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button