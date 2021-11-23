Murgia sunk on the schwa, bill alarm in 2022 and the Maneskin: so, today …

– i Maneskin presented in the US in front of a plate of spaghetti and a checkered tablecloth. Someone was scandalized, speaking of “commonplaces”. And sorry: why should we be angry if in the world they serve us with the best dish there is? We should thank them for the publicity

-in Milan the mayor Sala invites us to “act” to solve the problem of the pavé, that pavement that those who ride a scooter curse from the beginning to the end of the trip: continuous jolts, risk of falling, the ski slope barely makes two drops of water. It seems there are “superintendence constraints”, but that perhaps it could be removed somewhere. It would be time

– to be a feminist you don’t need to start useless battles. He must have understood (will he have understood?) Michela Murgia reading the interview with Courier service to Elena Loewenthal, director of the Turin Readers’ Club. The proposal Murgiana to use it schwa? “Lost from the start, it is unpronounceable.” Praise be to those who think with the brain

– there is an interesting investigation into a life-saving drug that has disappeared from pharmacies. An incredible story, to read here

– perhaps it is more embarrassing there reverse of Conte of the very decision to cry for the failure to subdivide Rai. Grillo is right (and this surprises us): he is only good at making penultimatum. If you make a promise, at least try to keep it for a couple of weeks

– final ok of the Parliament to the dl Utility bills, the one that with around 3 billion sterilizes the increase in the cost of energy for families. Well, very well. But watch out because the problem will recur in 2022. In fact, from January everything starts all over again. According to the Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment (Arera), without new corrections by Draghi, in the first quarter of 2022, however, increases are expected. Translated: they are bitter cabbages

– Yes of the EU to the anti-migrant walls of Poland. When Salvini said it, Orban and Meloni were bad stinkers. If, on the other hand, the green light comes from Brussels, everyone is silent. As they say: better late than never