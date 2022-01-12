Muriel and Maehle bring the Goddess to the quarters

At the Gewiss Stadium also the woods of Koopmeiners and Pezzella. In the quarterfinals for the Nerazzurri the winner of Fiorentina-Napoli

L’Atalanta beat Venezia 2-0 in the round of 16 of Italian Cup. At the Gewiss Stadium, it took twelve minutes for the Goddess to find the goal with Muriel, good at breaking free in the area by beating Lezzerini. Two woods hit by the Nerazzurri, one by Koopmeiners and one by Pezzella at the beginning of the second half before doubling in the final of Maehle. A goal to Crnigoj canceled at Venice. Now Atalanta will face the quarterfinals the winner of Fiorentina-Napoli.

THE MATCH

A goal per time at the antipodes of the match was enough for theAtalanta to regulate the Venice practice in the second round of Italian Cup. Without overdoing it and with its head in the big league match against Inter, Gasperini’s team was able to find the right ideas to qualify for the quarter-finals risking the bare minimum. The 2-0 will give the Goddess the winner between Fiorentina and Napoli.

With a squad available reduced to a minimum due to injuries and Covid, Gasperini launched a formation with a minimum turnover and the launch of the young Scalvini from the first minute in the three defense. TO Muriel however, it is impossible to give up, also given the forfeits of Ilicic, Zapata and Piccoli, and the Colombian himself unlocked the match at 12 ‘with one of his plays in the area. Koopmeiners action finished at the edge of the area by Freuler with a dig for Muriel, icy in controlling the ball in the area and dribbling Crnigoj then beating Lezzerini.

Above a goal, Atalanta controlled the pace of the match avoiding the usual jerks in speed and risking as little as possible, canceling Okereke’s offensive presence throughout the first half. A few more headaches a Gasperini Henry’s entry with his physicality in the second half gave it, but the Belgian striker – placed in front of Musso in the area – was decisive on the contrary for the Venice in the cancellation of Crnigoj’s eurogol with a flying left from outside the box.

In the final, with the Venice completely unbalanced forward in search of a draw, Maehle doubled with an orchestrated restart to the center of the area paired with Pasalic.

–

REPORT CARDS

Muriel 7 – Whether it’s the championship, the Champions League or the Italian Cup, he scores. Unlock the match by dribbling all the dribble, then it goes into management becoming dangerous in fact only from a set piece.

Koopmeiners 6.5 – He touches the personal goal by pinching the crossbar, but first he enters the action of Muriel’s advantage with technique and quality.

Pezzella 6.5 – Also for him a pole that cries out for revenge. On the left wing it is proposed continuously without ever going into difficulty.

Okereke 5 – His race lasts a while also due to the fatigue after returning from the injury. Forty-five minutes in which he is practically never seen.

–

THE TABLE

ATALANTA 2-0 VENICE

Atalanta (3-4-2-1): Musso 6; Scalvini 6 (21 ‘st De Roon 6), Demiral 6, Palomino 6; Hateboer 6.5, Freuler 6.5, Koopmeiners 6.5, Pezzella 6.5 (28 ‘st Maehle 6); Pessina 6, Miranchuk 6; Muriel 7 (28 ‘st Pasalic 6). Available: Bertini, Rossi, Cittadini, Zuccon, De Roon. All .: Gasperini 6.5.

Venice (3-4-2-1): Lezzerini 5.5; Svoboda 5.5, Ampadu 5, Caldara 5.5; Crnigoj 6 (10 ‘st Mazzocchi 5.5), Fiordilino 5 (32’ st Peretz sv), Tessmann 5.5, Molinaro 5 (1 ‘st Schnegg 5.5); Kiyine 5.5 (17 ‘st Heymans 5.5), Johnsen 5; Okereke 5 (1 ‘st Henry 5.5). Available: Maenpaa, Ceccaroni, Haps, Busio, Cuisance, Sigurdsson, Aramu. Coach: Zanetti 5.5.

Referee: Pezzuto

Markers: 12 ‘Muriel, 43’ st Maehle

Ammonites: Koopmeiners (A); Fiordilino, Schnegg, Ampadu (V)

Expelled: nobody

–

OPTA STATISTICS

Atalanta have passed the round in four of the last five occasions in which they have played in the first knockout round of the Italian Cup, after having been eliminated on all five previous occasions (between 2006 and 2017).

Atalanta have won 16 of their last 17 home games in the Italian Cup, keeping 10 clean sheets.

In his last 34 appearances as a starter with Atalanta in all competitions Luis Muriel has taken part in 35 goals (24 goals and 11 assists).

Among the foreign players still active, only Goran Pandev (15) has scored more goals than Luis Muriel (nine) in the Italian Cup.

Joakim Maehle has scored two goals in his last two games with Atalanta, after not scoring any goals in his previous 45 games with the Goddess in all competitions.

Four of Remo Freuler’s last six assists with Atalanta in all competitions have led to Luis Muriel.

Giorgio Scalvini is the 1st footballer born in 2003 to start a match against Atalanta in all competitions.

Venezia have been eliminated in the last three occasions they have played in the first knockout round of the Italian Cup (against Atalanta in 2022 and against Parma in both 2000 and 2003).