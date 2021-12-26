Muriel is no longer untouchable. A year later another big player can leave Atalanta

Luis Muriel is no longer an untouchable. After two goals in the first part of the championship – there would be another one later assigned as Cristante’s own goal – and only 512 minutes in 12 appearances (642 in 17 considering the Champions League) the Colombian’s idea is to leave Bergamo to find a last contract and a starting position. It would suit many teams, but Atalanta’s requests are by no means low – over 20 million euros – and the feeling is that very few could afford such a figure. Unlike Papu Gomez a year ago, there was no disagreement with the coach Gasperini or with the club, it’s just a desire (and ambition) to play more.

How to lose it in January?

However, Atalanta’s idea is not to sell him, for various reasons. How to replace it without having a backlash, psychological and technical? Could the millions eventually collected be enough to have a high-level alternative that can be ready, without having to wait for it? All questions that are legitimate and that the Nerazzurri ask themselves. However, as happened with Gomez a few seasons ago – when there was a huge proposal from China, which was not concluded – the idea is that Atalanta already has substitutes and that they are not unprepared for such an important transfer. On the other hand, Muriel was not a determining factor in this year, at least not like last season when he came in and changed the face of matches.

All the big names are looking for

An attacker like this would suit almost everyone. Lazio, who will say goodbye to Muriqi and will need to replace him, even if their relations are not optimal. Inter Milan perhaps need a deputy Dzeko more than another handyman, from the first to the second striker, or as a winger. AC Milan recovering Rebic, Giroud, Leao and Ibrahimovic and perhaps in place, Juventus is banking on Icardi. In short, the solution to the puzzle is not simple. If it is true that Muriel can go away, on the other hand he will have to find the right proposal to do so.