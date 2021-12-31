Muriel-Napoli, with this offer the scenario could change

Short





Serie A – The Courier of Bergamo focuses on the current market situation it concerns Luis Muriel: Napoli also likes them but Atalanta now does not seem to want to deprive themselves of it also due to Zapata’s injury.

The transfer market of Naples in recent days he has also known the track that leads to Muriel, or at least the rumors of the transfer market: in fact the newspaper also writes about the lack of feedback. From the newspaper we read:

Blocked Muriel

Opting for the double transfer, however, the Nerazzurri would remain only with one striker, Luis Muriel, who has expressed the desire to play more, but who would be the only usable one as long as the teammate of the National team remains in the pits. After the injury against Genoa, Zapata should return against Inter in mid-January, then only skip Turin and Udinese, but it is a situation that has yet to be evaluated. So, even if Muriel hopes for a farewell to be an immovable starter, Atalanta on the other hand has no intention of selling him. Indeed, in recent weeks he has asked for information on various profiles, while not sinking the blow. Then, of course, should an indispensable proposal arrive (25 million), the scenario could change suddenly. In the last few hours there has been talk of a strong interest from Napoli, which, however, is not confirmed.