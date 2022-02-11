Muriel owner, doubt between the posts

BERGAMO – The big match of Gewiss is approaching between the hosts of the Atalanta and Juventus . An important challenge in key Champions League with the bianconeri ready to extend the standings on a Goddess who does not want to give up fourth place. For Gasperini, eliminated in the 93rd minute from the Italian Cup against Fiorentina, there are many problems to solve starting from the goalkeeper situation with Musso disqualified after the red received in the match against Cagliari. The Nerazzurri coach will have to choose whether to trust the third goalkeeper again Francesco Rossi preferred to Sportiello after the expulsion of the former Udinese in the last match.

Atalanta, Gasperini thinks of Juve

In addition to defending the goalposts, the attack problem needs to be solved. With Zapata ko And Ilicic in the pits the card remains Muriel to play from the first minute, even if Gasperini prefers to let the Colombian in while the game is in progress to break the match. Together with the two forwards it is certain the absence of Miranchuk and even the defensive stronghold risks losing the important challenge Josè Palomino. The Argentine came out prematurely in the first half of the Cup match against the Italian’s Viola for a problem with his thigh flexor and is at high risk. In addition to the Argentine, the outside will also be evaluated in Zingonia Pezzella, not among the squads in the Italian Cup for back pain. He will come back Toloi, out of the last meeting with Fiorentina, because he was disqualified. This then is the probable 11 anti-Juve: Rossi; Toloi, Demiral, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, Freuler, De Roon, Maehle; Malinovskyi, Boga; Muriel.