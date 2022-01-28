Muriqi ‘blocks’ Lazio. Casale and Miranchuk leave

The Biancocelesti are the only players in Serie A (La Spezia is blocked by Fifa) without grafts. The negative liquidity ratio can be overcome with assignments or loans with the right to redeem. It is therefore necessary that the deal with Mallorca be closed for the Kosovar. But it may still be late

Just three days until the market closes and Lazio is still at the stake. He has not made any purchases, the only club to find themselves in this situation in Serie A together with Spezia, which however has the market blocked by Fifa due to some infractions committed in the Under 18 membership. Lazio’s inaction has no justifications. , if not that of the negative liquidity ratio. Which, however, is a surmountable obstacle. Either by selling some players for consideration or by putting fresh money in the corporate coffers. So far Lazio have not made either one or the other operation. There were sales, but they were all made with the free loan formula without redemption obligation (Escalante to Alavaes, Vavro to Copenhagen and Jordan Lukaku to Vicenza). And even those that are maturing in these hours will be similar (Durmisi is one step away from Sparta Rotterdam, Jony is about to move to Gijon, Adekanye to Crotone).

junction muriqi – The only transfer that could unblock the situation is that of Muriqi to Mallorca. Negotiation that has been going on for days, but for which the team has not yet been found. Lazio asks for a redemption obligation or an onerous loan with a higher right of redemption (about 12-13 million) than that assumed in the case of a redemption obligation (8-9 million). The Spanish club wants to close for the Kosovar striker, but he is thinking and has not yet made a decision. And so Muriqi, who has been leaving for the Balearics for a couple of days, was in Formello again this morning to train with his teammates. An unequivocal signal that the agreement between Lazio and the Spanish club is not there yet.

miranchuk suggestion – The incoming operations that had been sketched thus remain stationary and risk to definitively end the incoming operations. Starting with the one for the Verona Casale defender (the Venetian club claims the mandatory redemption which, under these conditions, Lazio cannot guarantee) to continue with that of the Atalanta striker Miranchuk. The Russian had been treated in recent days by Lazio, then the operation stopped and there is little chance that Atalanta will be able to reopen it at the last minute, also because it would have very little time to find a substitute who is up to it. And in any case, everything remains blocked until Muriqi leaves. If the transfer of the Kosovar were to be perfected, Lazio would try to reopen the negotiations for Casale or that for Miranchuk. Or he would divert his attention to a profile that can come on dry loan, a solution in any case not easy to find. The registration of the Serbian Kamenovic remains pending, already blocked since last summer, but not yet formally acquired by Cukaricki, to whom Lazio will have to pay the sum of 2.5 million euros.

