Muriqi greets the Lazio fans: “I’m sorry, I wish you the best” – PHOTOS

The Kosovar center forward entrusts his last thought as a Biancoceleste footballer to social media: for him 6 months at Mallorca, then the future will be decided

Once again on the gong, as already happened in the summer for Zaccagnithe market for Lazio it is resolved only in the last second Or, better, the little that was salvable is saved. In fact, the defender asked by does not arrive Sarriwho will instead have to settle for the definitive membership of Kamenovic. In attack then comes, twenty seconds from the final gong, Jovane Cabral from Sporting Lisbon. Not the first choice of the Biancocelesti, who once again found themselves having to run for cover in the last few hours, an evident symbol of a totally absent design.

Outgoing loan transfers of Durmisi at Sparta Rotterdam e Lombardi to Reggina. But, above all, he officially greets Formello Vedat Muriqi, not without leaving behind a few too many thrills. After the flight a Majorcain fact, the Kosovar had completely disappeared from the radar. In the last frantic hours there had been quite grotesque rumors of a possible return to Rome, in case of non-arrival of an attacker for Sarri. In the end, however, the official status arrived for the Kosovar center forward as well. He moves on loan to Mallorca, who at the end of the season will be able to decide whether to redeem him or not. Thus a lasting adventure is interrupted 49 games, seasoned with two goals and two assists. Far too little, for a player paid almost 20 million.

It was obviously not the adventure that the club fans were hoping for. He is aware of it all the same Vedat Muriqiwho recently entrusted his greeting to the fans of the Lazio. Question his words. “To all the true Lazio Fans, who have supported me and have always believed in me, I am sorry that I was unable to show myself and repay the trust you have placed in me. My family and I are grateful to you for making us feel at home here in Rome. I wish you the best of successes! With respect. Vedat Muriqi“.

