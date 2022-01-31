Murray Bartlett, Diane Lane and Yara Shahidi in the cast of the Apple TV + series on climate change

The newcomers join a stellar cast that includes Meryl Streep, Matthew Rhys, Edward Norton and many more.

The list of stars that we will see in continues to grow Extrapolationsthe singular anthological series of Apple TV + which will tell several contemporary stories all influenced by climate change. Recently, it does know Varietythe actors have signed up to appear in the drama Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Diane Lane (House of Cards) And Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish). They are also added Heather Graham (Wander), the Grammy winner Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch (The Goldbergs), Hari Nef (Transparent, You) And Neska Rose (Drama Club).

The plot of Extrapolations

Created by Scott Z. Burns, the drama will tell 8 interconnected stories in each episode about how the changes our planet is undergoing will affect social constructs like love, work and family and show the battle for survival we are fighting in the 21st century. “Our goal with Extrapolations it’s going beyond science and using drama, comedy, mystery and every other genre to help people reflect on how every aspect of our world will change in the years to come, ”said Burns presenting the series.

The rest of the stellar cast

Extrapolationscurrently in production, can count on a very full-bodied cast of the highest level: previously announced Meryl Streep, Kit Harington , Matthew Rhys, Sienna Miller, Gemma Chan, Tahar Rahim, Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer, Adarsh ​​Gourav, Marion Cotillard, Eiza Gonzalez, Tobey Maguire And Forest Whitakeras well as Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones And Michael Gandolfini. For Murray Bartlett this is the second series of Apple TV + in which he has been involved recently, as we will also see him in the second season of Physical. For the moment, however, we don’t know anything about the characters that the new entries will play.