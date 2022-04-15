Health

Muscle and joint pains, nausea and vomiting, fatigue, headaches and sleep disturbances could result from using these very common drugs

According to ISTAT data in recent years, among the main causes of death in Italy there are some very widespread diseases. In particular, the first cause concerns diseases related to the cardiovascular system, then those of the respiratory system. We find, moving forward, the pathologies related to the nervous system and psychic disorders. Therefore, doctors in Italy often find themselves facing this type of disease and treating them with the appropriate drugs.

In this sense, antihypertensive drugs are certainly among the most popular drugs. This type of medicine is used to control blood pressure, which when too high increases the cardiovascular risk. Antihypertensives act on the natural mechanisms that manage blood pressure. Depending on the mechanism of action, we have various types of antihypertensive drugs. Diuretics, beta-blockers, ACE inhibitors, angiotensin receptor antagonists, calcium antagonists, alpha blockers, vasodilators. These are the most common but there are other types as well.

The most common adverse effects of these medicines

Depending on the patient’s needs and to reduce doses, the doctor may prescribe combinations of these drug classes. Some research shows that different types of antihypertensives may be more effective than just one type. In fact, the reduction in blood pressure with the use of a combination of drugs would be five times greater than with a double dose of the same drug. Muscle and joint pains, nausea and vomiting, exhaustion, headaches and sleep disturbances are some of the side effects that could result from using antihypertensives. They also depend on the type of drug used. We may also experience fever, drowsiness, sleepiness, kidney dysfunction, skin rashes and muscle cramps.

According to the sources of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, one must be careful of very common drugs such as ramipril which is among the ACE inhibitors. In fact, this type of drug could increase the risk of hyperkalemia and therefore interfere with kidney function. And this also in patients with healthy kidneys. According to studies, 20% of patients using ACE inhibitors experience cough. Not only that, but other side effects observed concern the sense of fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea.

Researchers at the National Center for Biotechnology Information therefore recommend careful surveillance of the doctor and the patient of himself. In fact, it is important to communicate any side effects encountered with the use of antihypertensive drugs. If symptoms such as nausea and vomiting, headaches, joint and muscle pains, sleep disturbances or fatigue occur, they should be reported to the doctor. In fact, they could derive from drugs that are not compatible with the person.

A certain drug combination may not work for a specific person. According to the researchers, it is possible, through the doctor-patient comparison, to select the most effective drugs for the subject. Medicines at the same time, however, must also be able to cause the fewest possible side effects.

