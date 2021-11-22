Muscle injury | Roma-Juventus also jumps

Muscle injury more severe than expected. Roma-Juventus will also miss, which is scheduled for January 9th. Here are the latest

A more serious muscle injury than expected. Which forced him out in last Saturday’s match against Lazio. And the investigations have shown that it is a “medium degree lesion of the adductor longus muscle of the left thigh”.

This is the official Juventus press release regarding the conditions of the Brazilian defender Danilo. “The recovery times – we read again – are about 8 weeks”. Therefore, one of the most flexible men of Allegri’s team will be out for two months. Who can be used both as a defensive winger but, if necessary, also as a central.

Injury Danilo, he will not be at the Olimpico

And therefore Danilo will not be at the Olimpico against Roma. The match between the Giallorossi and the Bianconeri is scheduled for January 9th, the second challenge after the return of the Christmas holidays. A huge problem for Allegri, who, as mentioned, will not be able to count on one of the elements that most manages to keep his concentration high in a match. So much so that the Livorno coach sends him out on the pitch with regularity precisely because of this characteristic of never pulling the plug.

In short, it will return shortly after the middle of January. Juventus hopes to recover it at least for the 23rd of the first month of next year, when Milan-Juventus is scheduled. Before, of course, we don’t talk about it.