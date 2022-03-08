Muscle pains and spots on the skin would be common symptoms of the disease that has spread since spring, especially in these regions of Italy

We should pay attention to these first months of heat that we see ahead of us. Sometimes the pitfalls and risks for our health, in fact, can develop with the temperate climate. For many of us, in fact, outdoor activities and walks on the lawns could begin. For the more active and fortunate also excursions in the countryside or at high altitude. But experts have always said it.

In the temperate climate zones this period coincides with the repopulation of spiders, mites and insects. Above all, ticks come back to creep in. It takes little to get a bite when walking across a lawn. And in fact, when we are in nature, some precautions are always necessary. Better to have high shoes and thick socks. Furthermore, it is always better to wear light colors (so the tick will eventually be more visible), leave a few areas of the skin uncovered and pay attention to the less visible areas of the lawn.

The problem is that often everything starts in an inconspicuous way. In fact, muscle pain and spots on the skin would be evident symptoms of the most common vector pathology in temperate areas. And the consequences of a bite would be potentially serious. Its name is Lyme disease. Even if it is also indicated with the name of borrelliosis.

How it develops

It all starts with the bite of a tick. These, in varying percentages, are carriers of a pathogen called Borrelia. The antibodies that are present in our immune defenses fight it. In this way, first a redness could occur and then, with the passage of time, widespread symptoms similar to those of the flu. Other times, however, the course of the infection would be asymptomatic.

In the medium to long term, however, far more serious problems could develop and become chronic. This could lead to disorders of the neurological and cardiac systems, such as meningitis and myocarditis. Discovering the disease is not always easy. Laboratory tests are not always able to confirm this. Thus the decision to initiate antibiotic treatment should be made on the dataset and diagnosis.

Muscle pains and spots on the skin would be common symptoms of the disease that has spread since spring, especially in these regions of Italy

As if that weren’t enough, the last phase of the disease often arises months, if not years, from the episode. According to the Istituto Superiore della Sanità, most cases are reported in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Veneto, Trentino Alto Adige and in Emilia Romagna. So we pay maximum attention, especially if we are in these areas.